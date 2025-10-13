Pete Tong and his world-renowned Ibiza Classics show – featuring The Essential Orchestra – will play TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion on Thursday, June 25.

On Saturday, June 27 Billy Ocean, the chart-topping legend behind such classic hits as Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run) and Red Light Spells Danger, will headline the Welsh venue with special guest and former Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow.

Tickets for the concerts will go on sale at 10am this Friday (October 17) and will be available at llangollen.net and ticketmaster.co.uk .

Pete Tong

A spokesman for the event organisers said: "From the sun-soaked shores of Ibiza to the world’s biggest stages, Pete Tong has redefined live dance music. Earlier this year, he celebrated the 10th anniversary of Ibiza Classics with four sold-out nights at the Royal Albert Hall alongside The Essential Orchestra and such greats as Becky Hill, Barbara Tucker, Damian Lazarus, David Morales, Paul Oakenfold, and Seth Troxler.

"Throughout his remarkable 30-plus-year career, Pete has championed dance music on a global scale, constantly pushing boundaries and supporting new talent. His contributions were formally recognised with the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS) in 2021, honouring his outstanding impact on music and broadcasting.

"Born in Trinidad and raised in London’s East End, Billy Ocean is one of the UK’s most enduring and successful artists. He has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, received GRAMMY and Ivor Novello Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, a MOBO Lifetime Achievement Award and an MBE for services to music.

Billy Ocean

"Billy’s breakthrough came with Love Really Hurts Without You in 1976, followed by a string of global hits including Red Light Spells Danger, When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going, Loverboy, Suddenly, Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car, and the GRAMMY Award-winning Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run) attracting millions of streams worldwide.

Former Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow

"With more than 15 million albums sold, multiple number one singles, and iconic hits like Sweet Little Mystery, Goodnight Girl, Love Is All Around, and Angel Eyes, Marti Pellow is one of the UK’s most loved and versatile vocalists.

"Alongside a successful solo career – spanning pop, jazz, and soul – he’s also earned acclaim on the musical theatre stage, starring in Chicago (West End and Broadway), Evita, Jekyll & Hyde, Blood Brothers, and Chess.

"Billy Ocean and Pete Tong join David Gray among the first headline announcements for TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion 2026, which is presented as part of an ongoing partnership with the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor."

Artistic director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Dave Danford added: “We’ve welcomed some legendary artists to Llangollen over the last two summers, and next year’s proving to be no exception.

“We’re particularly proud of the range of different genres this time around — there really is something for everyone at Llangollen Pavilion next summer! The pavilion’s stunning setting, surrounded by the beautiful Welsh hills and the River Dee, makes it a truly special place to experience live music.

“The two shows we’re announcing today promise to be nothing short of spectacular: the soulful sounds of Billy Ocean with very special guest Marti Pellow, and the euphoric energy of Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics. Two incredible nights of world-class live music from some of the biggest names in the business."

For more information visit llangollen.net.