Four groups will be running a Kington charity shop this month

Four different groups will be running Kington and District Community Shop plans throughout the rest of October.

First to run and stock the shop will be Eardisley Primary School which will be at the High Street venue until October 14

They will be followed from October 15 to 21 by Early Music in the Marches.

Kington Choral Society will run it from October 22 to 28 and then Lady Hawkins School Parents and Teachers association will have it from October 29 until November 4.

Any group within a 10 mile radius of Kington which would like to be added to a list or organisations which will be offered any vacancies in the shop as they arise, should email kingtoncommunityshop@outlook.com.