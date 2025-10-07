A Llandrindod Wells venue will be hosting a psychic medium this week

The Royal British Legion Club in Llandrindod Wells will present Sue Michelle on Friday, October 10 at 7pm

Tickets are £15 on the door and early booking is advised

For more information or to book tickets contact the legion on (01597) 822558 or email rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk or visit their Facebook page at Llandrindod Wells-Royal British Legion.