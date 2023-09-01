Notification Settings

Wrexham fundraisers smash £10,000 as epic Welsh adventure begins

By Matthew Panter

An adventurous team of fundraisers have set off on an epic challenge to raise money for a fantastic cause.

The team at Nightingale House Hospice

Matthew Gilbert, Craig Salisbury, Gavin Rogers, Kyle Harvey, Mark Roberts and Joshua Land are skateboarding coast-to-coast from south to north Wales on an 250-mile journey to raise funds for Nightingale House Hospice, which supports patients from Wrexham, Flintshire to Oswestry and Whitchurch.

The sextet have already smashed through their £10,000 target as they set off this morning, joined by driver Jenny Rawson

The team, called ‘The Unskateables’ will make their way from Barry Island to Anglesey in memory of close friends, Wayne Phillips and James Rush, who received end-of-life care from the hospice.

"We'd like to thank everyone who has offered kind and humbling words ahead of the challenge," said Matthew.

"We appreciate everyone who has so far donated to Nightingale House to allow them to continue their fantastic care.

"We know that Wayne and James will be with us every skate of the way!"

The challenge will take the team through the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, along the fabulous Welsh coastline and into Eryri National Park. They will be skateboarding day and night.

They will take it in turns to skateboard with a member of the group following behind on a safety bike to protect the skateboarder from traffic and help navigate. The team will also be followed by a van.

You can track the team's progress at https://livetrack.garmin.com/session/f9bdfd05-0718-471b-8643-40395f9424d7/token/17D9799C9EA6F1BCAC8911D8F7F1F9AE?fbclid=IwAR0UR9At3G5OAVSvl7W2gikPmbDx27MkrhfleHrQU8KgS7YYhwnvDwrnSyo

You can sponsor the group at justgiving.com/page/islandtoisland or search for The Unskateables on Facebook

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

