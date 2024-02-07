Tourist attraction announces closure over forecast snow

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8sane4

Chirk Castle has announced that it will not be opening on Thursday because of the snow forecast for the region.

Yellow and amber weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office.

Chirk Castle tweeted on X: "We’re sorry, but Chirk Castle will be closed tomorrow, 8 February, due to the snow forecast for the area. Please check our social media channels and the website for all the latest updates."