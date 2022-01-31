Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Visitor attractions near Aberystwyth launches treasure trail for half term

By Sue AustinMid WalesMid Wales entertainmentPublished:

A silver-lead mine in Mid Wales which dates back more than 250 years is launching a new visitor attraction in time for the February half term school holiday.

The Dragon's Tail adventure
The Dragon's Tail adventure

The Kindling’s Treasure Trail at The Silver Mountain Experience, near Ponterwyd, Aberystwyth challenges children to find all the treasure with the chance of winning a treat.

Steeped in mining history, The Silver Mountain Experience is open throughout the year, except on certain Mondays, offering visitors tours that explore the history of the site, both above and below ground.

They can take a journey into the history of the mine and get a glimpse into the gruelling world of mining back in Victorian times on the ‘A Miner’s Life’ guided tour.

Families with young explorers can join the adventurous‘A Dragon’s Tale’ guided tour where they join a quest to find the friendly resident dragon hidden within the mines.

Alongside the tours, there are a variety of different surface attractions which are included within the price of the tickets. Children can run wild in Woo Hoo Woods, go gem panning, den building and dig for fossils.

The Silver Mountain Experience is also home to Ultimate Xscape, escape room experiences.

More details are available online at silvermountainexperience.co.uk.

Mid Wales entertainment
Entertainment
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News