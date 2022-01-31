Visitor attractions near Aberystwyth launches treasure trail for half term

The Dragon's Tail adventure

The Kindling’s Treasure Trail at The Silver Mountain Experience, near Ponterwyd, Aberystwyth challenges children to find all the treasure with the chance of winning a treat.

Steeped in mining history, The Silver Mountain Experience is open throughout the year, except on certain Mondays, offering visitors tours that explore the history of the site, both above and below ground.

They can take a journey into the history of the mine and get a glimpse into the gruelling world of mining back in Victorian times on the ‘A Miner’s Life’ guided tour.

Families with young explorers can join the adventurous‘A Dragon’s Tale’ guided tour where they join a quest to find the friendly resident dragon hidden within the mines.

Alongside the tours, there are a variety of different surface attractions which are included within the price of the tickets. Children can run wild in Woo Hoo Woods, go gem panning, den building and dig for fossils.

The Silver Mountain Experience is also home to Ultimate Xscape, escape room experiences.