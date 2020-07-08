Wales Comic Con: Telford Takeover postponed until 2021

The event was originally scheduled for April before being moved to August, but organisers have said it will now take place on "a suitable date" in 2021 at Telford International Centre.

Tickets already purchased will be automatically transferred to a new date next year, with further details set to be announced soon.

A statement posted by the event said: "After closely monitoring the situation over the last few months, we feel that it is the most sensible course of action to postpone our headline event Wales Comic Con: Telford Takeover.

"The health and wellbeing of all those attending is of great importance to us, which is why we have been working with the venue to move the event from its original contracted 2020 dates and arrange a suitable date in 2021.

"Existing ticket holders will automatically be moved to the new 2021 dates, with the additional option to transfer entry tickets to any future Wales Comic Con event hosted in the next 18 months while keeping 2020 pricing.

"Once again, we would like to thank you all for your patience during this time."

Guests set to attend the weekend event included Batman Forever and Top Gun star Val Kilmer, Arrow and Torchwood's John Barrowman, Underworld's Michael Sheen, Buffy The Vampire Slayer stars James Marsters, Juliet Landau and Marc Blucas, Charmed's Holly Marie Combs and more.

It has not been announced whether the guests will change for the rescheduled dates.