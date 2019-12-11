Menu

Advertising

Festive 40s fun in town to raise funds for event

By Sue Austin | Welshpool | Mid Wales entertainment | Published:

Festive events are being held in Welshpool to raise funds for the town's popular 1940s weekend.

The 1940's Weekend in Welshpool. In their uniforms Colin Beaumont, Gayle Moore, Mary Armstrong and Keith Armstrong.

Each year the town turns back the clock to wartime days with exhibitions live music and other entertainment.

Organiser Alan Crowe, said events held throughout the year raised money to put on the event.

There will be two fundraisers in the run up to Christmas.

A festive quiz night will take place on Friday (13th) at the Church House, Welshpool starting at 7.30pm.

Mr Crowe said: "With a variety of topics but with a Christmas theme the evening promises to be a fun one with refreshments included."

The cost is £2.50 with teams of four accepted. People are welcome to take their own alcohol.

On December 17 there will be a Christmas Bingo in the Corn Exchange, Welshpool at 7pm.

There will also be a free buffet plus a tombola and raffle.

Admission is only £1 and each player will get a free gift. Doors open 6.30pm.

Next year's Welshpool 1940s Weekend will be held on September 25-27.

Mid Wales entertainment Entertainment Welshpool Mid Wales Local Hubs News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News