Festive 40s fun in town to raise funds for event

Each year the town turns back the clock to wartime days with exhibitions live music and other entertainment.

Organiser Alan Crowe, said events held throughout the year raised money to put on the event.

There will be two fundraisers in the run up to Christmas.

A festive quiz night will take place on Friday (13th) at the Church House, Welshpool starting at 7.30pm.

Mr Crowe said: "With a variety of topics but with a Christmas theme the evening promises to be a fun one with refreshments included."

The cost is £2.50 with teams of four accepted. People are welcome to take their own alcohol.

On December 17 there will be a Christmas Bingo in the Corn Exchange, Welshpool at 7pm.

There will also be a free buffet plus a tombola and raffle.

Admission is only £1 and each player will get a free gift. Doors open 6.30pm.

Next year's Welshpool 1940s Weekend will be held on September 25-27.