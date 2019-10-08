Llanidloes Artists Autumn Show to be held at Minerva Arts Centre

The artists exhibiting their works will include: Osian Gwent, Jeremy Andrews, Minna Barnes, Junko Burton, Kelli Di Capri, Vivi-Mari Carpelan, Leanne Cordingley-Wright, Sandy Craig, Irene Gardiner, Erin L Hughes, Annie Levy, Diane Rose, Trin Stephens and Bronwyn Strugnell.

There will be a launch event 12-3pm on October 26, during which Erin Hughes will be giving a guided tour of the artists’ work at 1pm. Refreshments will be available.

The exhibition will be open Saturdays 10-4pm, Monday – Friday 10-2pm.

More information facebook/instagram @llanidloesartists