Welshpool goes back to the 1940s

For the past three years a Spitfire has been part of the festivities, on the carpark behind the Town Hall. Apart from the usual cockpit visits this year organisers say there will also be a number of VIP cockpit visits over the weekend when those taking part will get to start the engine up.

An American M10 tank will be present on the Sunday along with a staff car and other military vehicles expected over the weekend. A remote control, scale model of a Panzer tank will also be on display in the Assembly Rooms of the Town Hall, built by a Forden man.

Alan Crow, one of the organisers said that various businesses in the town have decorated their windows in a 1940s theme, there will be a craft bazaar in Puzzle Square on the Saturday and a Narnia themed exhibition will take place in New Street Church on the Saturday celebrating the author C S Lewis.

The Gwent & Powys ACF Band will lead a parade of re enactors through the town before giving a performance in the Town Hall at 1.30pm.

A Laurel & Hardy tribute act will be mixing & mingling with the crowds on Sunday.

"Coupled with variety show, tea dance, Blitz Ball, Castle Belles Choir, Big Band Concert and Male Voice choir concert there is plenty to suit most tastes with 90 per cent of it all under cover."