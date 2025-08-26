Thriving habitats group host second symposium in Welshpool

The group’s aim is simple yet powerful: to share knowledge, skills, and resources that help people care for their own patch of land—whether that’s a garden, farm, or estate. With around 150 members, MHMG now brings together a wide range of people, from backyard gardeners to estate owners, to exchange ideas and experiences.

This year alone, members have taken part in six site visits, exploring habitats across the county. These included an eco-horticultural business near Llanidloes, a mixed farm near Machynlleth, a large garden and meadow near Berriew, a wetland project near Llanrhaeadr, and ancient semi-natural woodland near Meifod. The final visit of the season will be to coppice woodland near Knighton. Reports of each visit can be found on the group’s website, offering a taste of the knowledge and inspiration shared.

Alongside these visits, MHMG produces a lively monthly newsletter, Habitat Chat, keeping members informed about upcoming events, training courses, volunteer days, book reviews, and the latest conservation news. Membership is open to all and can be arranged easily via the website.

Building on the success of its first major event in 2024, MHMG is now preparing for its second Symposium, to be held in Welshpool on Saturday 1st November 2025. Entitled “Managing Habitats From the Ground Up”, the event will bring together expert speakers for a full day of engaging presentations, discussion, and networking.

Montgomeryshire Habitats Management Group

The programme includes:

Of Meadows and Microbes – Nature’s Elixir for Life – Eddie Bailey & Paul Jupp, Rhisophyllia

Small-scale Wetland: Value and Management – Dewi Morris, Severn Rivers Trust

What Really is Regenerative Agriculture? – Clare Hill, Planton Farm

Scrub: The Unsung Hero of Habitats – Nicola Wheeler & Simon Cope, Oakwood Ecology

Woodland as Habitat: Valuing Nature and Managing Biodiversity – Simon James, Small Woods

Everyone is welcome to attend—not just MHMG members. Homemade cakes and refreshments will be available, and participants are invited to bring their own lunch to enjoy while chatting with fellow habitat enthusiasts.

Tickets are available now via the MHMG website: Mont-HMG.co.uk.

The group looks forward to welcoming new and returning faces for what promises to be a day full of learning, inspiration, and lively conversation.