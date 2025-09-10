Shropshire border police station goes up for sale after cops move in with fire service to save cash
A police station on the Welsh border with Shropshire is set to become offices, after police moved in with firefighters earlier this year.
Earlier this year, Dyfed-Powys Police announced plans to sell off its police station in Llanfyllin, midway between Oswestry and Welshpool.
It said the town's bobbies would be moving into shared accommodation with fire service colleagues in the town as part of a bid to save £10 million over three years, adding that the High Street police station "no longer met modern policing standards".
Now, the building has gone up for sale for an undisclosed sum, advertised as office space available with vacant posession for the new tenant.