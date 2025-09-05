Man arrested after 'attempted robbery' in Welshpool supermarket car park

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for information following a report of an attempted robbery in Welshpool on Tuesday (September 2).

The victim reported being approached by a man wearing a pink hooded top in the Morrisons supermarket car park at around 7.20pm.

A man has been arrested after reports of an attempted robbery in Morrison's carpark in Welshpool. Photo: Google

The suspect is alleged to have attempted to steal the victim’s car key, however there was a struggle between the pair and he made off without the key.

Police say a 45-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and is currently in police custody.

Officers understand there were a number of people present at the time, who might have captured the incident on their mobile phones.

Anyone who has any information about the incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to get in touch, by calling 101, emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or reporting online.