Shakespeare at the Willow Globe

It’s the final show of the summer at the Willow Globe, an enchanting open air venue where living willow has been planted and entwined to create a scaled down version of the Globe Theatre in London.

The LADS - Llanymynech Amateur Dramatic Society - has been bringing theatre to its local area since 1992 and is now spreading its wings to theatres around the region.

Director Pam Johnson said: “William Shakespeare’s Richard III is in turn a villain, comedian, lover, devoted brother, actor, scheming liar and loyal friend – until you fall out of favour.

“Conscience stricken and cursed at the end, Richard’s fall from the peak of his tyrannical power and his final vanquish, ending the Wars of the Roses, is mesmerising.”

She said that with a full cast, lavish costumes and specially composed live music this is a production not to be missed.

The production can be seen on September 7 at 7.30pm followed by a matinée at 3pm on September 8. Tickets cost £12 for adults and £6 for under 16s. Bar and refreshments will be available and production will be under cover if wet.

The production can also be seen at the Walker Theatre, Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury on September 17 and 18.