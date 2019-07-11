Record numbers at Llangollen Eisteddfod

For 73 years, the 3,500 residents of the town of Llangollen welcome the world to Wales with the week-long music and dance festival that promotes peace and goodwill between nations.

Thousands of performers from around the world formed a sea of colour and culture for the event.

About 33,000 people attended throughout the week, an overall increase of 20 per cent for daytime visitors.

A spokesperson for the festival, said: “Despite disappointing pre-sales, the weather has been glorious and helped us attract 33,000 visitors throughout the week, with over twenty per cent increase on daytime visitors compared to last year and the highest number of participants for over four years.”

Highlights for included the launch to the week with Jools Holland playing with his rhythm and blues orchestra.

He said: “This is by far my favourite festival in the world.” The event also welcomed new international groups from as far flung as Ghana, Indonesia, Hong Kong and the United States.

The spokesman added: “The competitions reached a climax on Saturday night with local choir, John’s Boys from Rhosllannerchrugog winning Choir of the World.

“It is only the third time that a Welsh choir has won the coveted title.

Advertising

“Our finale all-day party on Sunday, LLanfest, celebrated the end to an amazing week and we couldn’t be prouder of the entire festival team, especially our 800 volunteers who have worked tirelessly, without them our International Eisteddfod wouldn’t exist.”

In Welsh culture, an eisteddfod is a Welsh festival of literature, music and performance.

The tradition of such a meeting of Welsh artists dates back to at least the 12th century.