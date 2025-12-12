Over 200,000 portable chargers sold on Amazon recalled due to 'fire risk'

US-based company INIU is recalling its BI-B41 10,000mAh power banks after warning that the lithium-ion batteries inside them “can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.”

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the firm has so far received 15 reports of the devices overheating, including 11 incidents that resulted in fires. The blazes caused more than $380,000 (£300,000) in property damage, and three people suffered minor burn injuries.

Around 210,000 units are affected by the recall. The chargers were sold on Amazon between August 2021 and April 2022 for roughly $18 (£14).

Consumers can identify the recalled models by their blue or black casing, the INIU logo and a distinctive paw-print LED light on the front. Only power banks with serial numbers 000G21, 000H21, 000I21 and 000L21 are included in the warning.

You can confirm if their power bank is one of the affected models using the recall page on INIU’s website where they can also submit a claim for a full refund.

Once confirmed and you have provided INIU with everything the company needs to process a refund you should dispose of the power bank through a facility that can safely handle lithium-ion batteries.

