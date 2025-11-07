I ran a Tom Hardy lookalike competition in Birmingham to celebrate my new tailoring store opening in the city - here’s how it went

King & Allen has opened a new flagship store in the Jewellery Quarter in Birmingham.

The inclusive tailor already has stores in Cheshire, Surbiton and London Liverpool Street and its bespoke creations have been worn by X Factor's Lucy Spraggan and Love Island's Marcel Somerville.

The style company celebrated the launch with a lively evening attended by locals eager to explore the new, expanded space.

The highlight of the event was an entertaining Tom Hardy lookalike competition, which saw three dapper finalists – Aran, James and Dave – compete before a panel of judges including King & Allen founder and CEO, Jake Allen.

King & Allen founder and CEO, Jake Allen with Tom Hardy lookalike competition winner Aran

Aran, resplendent in full Alfie Solomons get up - complete with pocket watch, cane and classic pork pie hat, was crowned the winner.

A seasoned performer and voice actor, who has been doing Tom Hardy impressions as part of his performances for years, Aran thanked King & Allen and expressed his absolute delight at winning, particularly against such stiff competition.

He noted that this was the first Tom Hardy competition he'd entered, and praised King & Allen for putting on such a brilliant night.

Runner-up James, who regularly gets stopped in the street for his uncanny resemblance to the A-list star, impressed judges with his Tom Hardy smoulder - in matching trousers and a waistcoat, paired with a three quarter length crombie overcoat - but it was Aran’s performance on the night, as his idol, that really stole the show.

Tom Hardy lookalike competition at King & Allen new flagship store in the Jewellery Quarter in Birmingham

Jake Allen, Founder and CEO of King & Allen, said: "What a fantastic evening! It was wonderful to welcome so many people from the local community to celebrate our new flagship store. The Tom Hardy competition added a fun, local element to the night and really captured the spirit of what we're about – celebrating individuality and style with a sense of joy and inclusivity.

“The new store is much more ambitious than our old premises. We now have defined areas, including a dedicated room for those who want more privacy for their consultation or fitting, or we can welcome the entire family and make a day of it."

Tom Hardy lookalike competition at King & Allen new flagship store in the Jewellery Quarter in Birmingham

A spokesperson for King & Allen explained that the expansion comes as consumers increasingly seek alternatives to fast fashion, turning to meticulously crafted garments that serve as vehicles for authentic self-expression.

They said that King & Allen specialises in inclusive tailoring that celebrates individuality, style and comfort for everyone, regardless of body shape, size or gender identity.

The new flagship store features:

Expanded fabric and style collections

Spacious consultation areas for group fittings

Dedicated wedding party consultation suite

Improved accessibility throughout

Located in the heart of Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter, the store positions King & Allen among the area's community of skilled artisans and traditional craftspeople. With the local community expected to grow to 16,000 residents by 2026, the area is undergoing considerable regeneration.

Tom Hardy lookalike competition at King & Allen new flagship store in the Jewellery Quarter in Birmingham

Allen continued: "We love the whole ethos of the Jewellery Quarter, which is known for its concentration of skilled artisans and designers, many of whom still work in traditional workshops – it felt like a natural home for us as tailors.

"It's an incredibly vibrant, creative community, and we are delighted to be part of its regeneration. Our vision is that rather than being somewhere people only think of when they want a one-off piece of jewellery, it becomes a go-to destination for crafted pieces that mark life's important moments."

The new store is located at 16 Kenyon Forge, Kenyon St, Birmingham B18 6DH. Appointments can be booked through the King & Allen website at www.kingandallen.co.uk or by calling 0121 647 8267.