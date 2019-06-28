Twitter users remember favourite dangerous childhood activities

From skateboarding without a helmet to attempting any exercise at all without stretching before and after, some childhood activities can be downright dangerous in adulthood.

The hashtag #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow trended on Twitter on Friday morning as social media users reminisced about the activities that they used to love, but would be far too dangerous for an adult to try.

Here are 10 of the best examples of the hashtag in use, which might make you nostalgic for your indestructible childhood years.

1. This person jumped off every surface in sight.

#DidAsAChildButDangerousNowParkour before it was called parkour at the playground, on buildings and roof tops. I dunno how i didn't die pic.twitter.com/D7KnxgRx1C — SkylineHu (@Dlaurie15) June 28, 2019

2. The heat burns from metal slides are best left forgotten.

Playing on metal slides in the summer. #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow — ☁Calla Dreams☁ (@CallaDreams) June 27, 2019

3. If only this activity could last beyond childhood.

Eat Tons of Junk Food And never Worry About Gaining Weight ? #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow pic.twitter.com/FnRokf5qXl — Justinnn??? (@fivefortweeting) June 27, 2019

4. This person experimented with the urban myth that cola and popping candy makes your stomach explode.

#DidAsAChildButDangerousNow Ate Pop Rocks with Coca Cola — Rich (Dad Bod)????? (@ricosuave60) June 27, 2019

5. Don’t try this activity at home.

#DidAsAChildButDangerousNow when I was a kid I would spider walk around to scare my friends and family. Welp, I tried spider walking a couple of weeks ago and heard multiple bones crack. pic.twitter.com/0NP9fOOK8t — Curry Crab. (@catquan) June 28, 2019

6. Hopefully no light bulbs were broken during these fights.

Using fluorescent tube lights as light sabers #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow — Pan-Pizza (@RebelTaxi) June 28, 2019

7. Climbing trees is the best way to spend childhood.

8. Children really can be fearless.

Did front flips off of my dresser onto my bed #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow — KitKat10v3 LactoseIntolerant (@Kitkat10v3) June 27, 2019

9. This sad reality in adulthood.

10. Lastly, this should never be tried, whether in adulthood or childhood!