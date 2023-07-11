‘Potentially lethal’ warning issued by Home Bargains over recalled protein powder

Picture: Food Standards Agency

The FSA is urging consumers not to consume a recalled protein powder because it contains caffeine at levels that it says could be fatal.

Home Bargains has recalled 1.5 kg bags of Sci-Mx Nutrition Ultra Muscle Strawberry Flavour, with a best before date of March 2025.

Testing of the product found that it contained over 5000mg (5g) of caffeine per serving.

The FSA says; "If consumers followed advice on the packaging to have two helpings per day, this would give them a daily dose of over 10,000mg, (10g).

"For most individuals, 10g of caffeine can be a lethal dose.

"However, doses as low as 3g have been identified as lethal for certain sensitive individuals.

FSA head of incidents, Tina Potter, said: “If you have purchased this product, do not take the risk of consuming it.

“High levels of caffeine can cause anxiety, sleeplessness, agitation, palpitations, diarrhoea and restlessness, and individuals with a mental health condition can experience worsened psychosis.

“In this case, the exceptionally high levels of caffeine could mean the consequences are even more severe and perhaps even fatal.”

The product recall notice

Affected products can be identified by the batch code, W110429, which can be found next to the best-before date on the packaging.

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

If you have bought the above product, please do not consume it. Instead, contact Sci-Mx customer careline at customerservices@sci-mx.co.uk and they will arrange a full refund.