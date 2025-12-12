'Pubs should be allowed to open late for World Cup if home nations succeed' - Shropshire CAMRA branch secretary

The Government has launched a six-week consultation into proposals which would allow boozers in England and Wales to serve until 1am if the semi-finals or finals kick-off at 9pm or earlier and one of the four home nations is playing.

The existing system of ‘temporary event notices' gives local police and environmental health officers the decision on a case-by-case basis as to whether individual venues can extend their opening hours or not.

But the Home Secretary has the legislative power to extend licensing hours en masse on occasions of "exceptional international, national or local significance".

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in the US, Canada and Mexico - the first time three countries have hosted the tournament together.

The semi-finals are due to be held in Dallas and Atlanta, which are six and five hours behind the UK respectively, while the final will be in New Jersey which is also five hours behind the UK.

England and Scotland have already qualified for the World Cup but they could be joined by Wales or Northern Ireland who have been drawn in the same qualifier play-off path.