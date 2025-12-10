‘Every dish to spark surprise’: Glynn Purnell’s new Birmingham restaurant Trillium opens tonight - what to expect from the dining destination with wine expert Phil Innes

Located at 1 Snow Hill Queensway, the 48-cover restaurant brings bold seasonal cookery together with a meticulously curated wine list in the heart of the city.

The transformation of the site at Snow Hill marks an exciting new chapter for two of Birmingham’s most influential hospitality figures, as they collaborate for the first time- uniting the city’s best-known chef with the visionary behind the multi-award-winning Loki Wine.

At Trillium, diners can expect high-quality cuisine reimagined with elegance, creativity, and contemporary flair. Signature dishes include:• XL gougère, warm Montgomery cheddar and paprika• Roast Orkney scallop, ox tail Bolognese, smoked roe and basil• Dunwood Farm Wagyu bone-in sirloin with sauce au poivre• Half roast of Creedy Carver duck, confit leg, muscovado, and orange & thyme tomatoes• Trillium baked rice• Caramel custard tart and winter blood orange sorbet

These are complemented by a wine list that showcases everything from hidden gems and natural producers to celebrated classics.

The menu also features zabaglione- an Italian favourite dessert made with egg yolks, sugar, and Madeira wine- served at Trillium with fig, Madeira, and spiced doughnuts. Comforting yet refined, it encapsulates the restaurant’s approach: tradition elevated with finesse.

Michelin starred chef Glynn Purnell and wine expert Phill Innes at their new restaurant, Trillium, in Birmingham city centre

Glynn leads the kitchen as Chef Patron, supported by an accomplished team including Head Chef Rob Palmer and Sous Chef Andrew Kay.

Rob Palmer earned his reputation at Peel’s restaurant at Hampton Manor, where he achieved a Michelin star in 2016, before founding Toffs by Rob Palmer in Solihull and later serving as Executive Chef at Ansty Hall in Coventry.

‘I want every dish to spark surprise…’

Glynn Purnell said: “This project is about more than food and drink- it’s about new beginnings and collaboration between exceptional people.

“I want every dish to spark surprise, delight and discovery, encouraging guests to explore the menu freely, without rules, in an atmosphere that feels both refined and warmly inviting.”

Co-founder Phil Innes added: “We recognised that this site offered far more than bricks and mortar- it was a place waiting to be reawakened with character, imagination and intent.

“We set out to create a venue in Birmingham where people can enjoy the very best of contemporary hospitality in one setting. Watching Trillium take shape has been immensely rewarding. It represents a complete reinvention- a place that’s vibrant, uplifting and culturally connected, much like the wine list.”

The inspiration behind Trillium

Trillium is created to be warm, welcoming, and flexible- a destination for locals, visitors, and anyone who believes the best meals are meant to be shared.

The menu encourages exploration, whether guests wish to sample multiple dishes or enjoy a more traditional, structured experience.

While the restaurant takes its name from the quiet strength of the trillium flower, the interior draws inspiration from folklore and the natural world.

Guests can expect a romantic palette of wine-stained reds, beetroot and plum, softened by sage, clay and petal pink; woodland-inspired lighting; and hand-painted finishes and etched glass that bring a sense of movement, mystery, and poetic warmth.

Every detail within the 48-cover space has been thoughtfully crafted to ensure guests feel both thoroughly looked after and completely at ease.

“We want our guests to feel as though they’ve stepped into something special- to experience the richness of our Brummie heritage while receiving exceptional hospitality,” said Glynn, known for earning Birmingham’s first Michelin star in 2005, as well as for his many television appearances.

How to book a table at Trillium

Trillium opens on Wednesday, December 10, welcoming guests from Wednesday to Saturday for lunch and dinner. Additional dates are also available over the Christmas period. Reservations are now open at: www.trilliumrestaurant.co.uk