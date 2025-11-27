Dudley Winter Ales 2025 fair: Location, times and full list of the 63 beers and 16 ciders ready to taste

Dudley Winter Ales Fair, at the town hall in St James's Road, opens its doors at 1pm today, and runs through until Saturday.

One of the most popular events in the West Midlands' real-ale calendar, this year's festival includes 63 different cask ales - with extra barrels ordered for the biggest sellers - and 16 ciders and perries, as well as a choice of wines for those who prefer the grape to the grain. There will also be soft drinks available.

Highlights include an 11 per cent beer from Green Duck Brewery in Stourbridge and Full Centurion, a 10 per cent beer from KInver Brewery which is celebrating its 21st birthday. The festival also marks the annual launch of Batham's 6.3 per cent winter ale XXX, and it wouldn't be the Dudley Winter Ales Fair without Sarah Hughes famous winter ale Snowflake, which is the reigning Camra champion winter ale, as well as the silver medallist in the overall Champion Beer of Britain competition.

The three-day real ale festival has been held in the borough since 1986. The 2025 event, organised by Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) members from Dudley and South Staffordshire and neighbouring branches, offers beers from the Black Country, Scotland and the east and west of the country.

The festival runs from 1pm to 10pm today, 11am to 10pm tomorrow, and 11am to 8pm Saturday - unless the beer runs out first.

Today will be a 'quiet day', without music. Tomorrow, solo artist Louis Bennett will be singing cover versions of popular songs from 2pm, with Sedgley Ukulele Strummers -on stage from 5pm. At 7pm the Ian Sutherland Band will perform covers of a variety of songs.

On Saturday, Beatlesque will be paying tribute to The Beatles from 2pm, with Suzie Law performing Country & Western songs from 4pm.

Camra members will pay £12 at the door, non-members £16. For both, this entitles you to a glass, a programme and £10 worth of beer tokens.

If you wish to pre-purchase tickets, Camra members will pay £10 and non-members will pay £14. Today and tomorrow are open to over 18s only, while Saturday is a 'family day' and all ages are welcome. In addition, entrance is free for everyone on Saturday.

1. Brewery: Cairngorm; Location: Aviemore; Beer name: Sheepshaggers; Colour: Gold; Strength: 4.5 per cent; Allergens: Barley, wheat: Tasting notes: An exceptional continental style beer with good body and a refreshing aftertaste

2. Cairngorm, Aviemore: Wild Cat, 5.1, amber; barley, wheat An ale, deep amber in colour with a complex malt and fruit flavour and a delicate bitterness. Strong and distinctive, deep amber.

3. Harviestoun, Alva: Haggis Hunter, 4.3, reddish; barley. A hoppy amber ale with a biscuit base and floral aromas with spicy and grassy undertones

4. Harviestoun, Alva; Schiehallion, 4.8 amber, barley, wheat. A cask lager with a fresh crispness, and lingering grapefruit finish

5. Loch Lomond, Dumbarton; Bonnie & Blonde, 4.0, golden; Barley, wheat. A pale ale with floral and orange aromas leading to a slightly sweet malty biscuit flavour rounded off with a light citrus finish

6. Loch Lomond, Dumbarton; Silkie Stout, 5.0, black. Barley, wheat, oats. An oatmeal stout with roast coffee aroma leading to a rich chocolate flavour rounded off with a smooth and creamy finish

7. Orkne,y; Dark Island, 4.6, dark. Barley, wheat A dark ale offering ripe, fruity and roast coffee aromas with flavours of dark chocolate, dates and nuts

8. Orkney; Red MacGregor, 4.0. Reddish; Barley, wheat A red ale with a complex aroma of fruity hop zest, spiciness and toasted caramel malt with flavours of citrus hops giving way to a clean, fruity and refreshing hop bitterness

9 Stewart Brewing, Edinburgh; Ka Pai, 5.2, light, pale; Barley, wheat A South Pacific pale ale with a combination of mango, lychee, passion fruit and grapefruit on the nose. An initially sweet taste leads to a beautifully balanced long-lasting bitterness

10. Evan Evans, Llandeilo; Cadno 4.6, dark amber; Barley, wheat A dark amber ale, rich and malty with a berry fruit flavour

11. Evan Evans, Llandeilo; Cwrw, 4.2, amber; Barley, wheat. An international award-winning ale with a rich, malty flavour and a moreish fruity palate

12. Mobberley, Cheshire; Mobberley Best, 4.0, amber; Barley, wheat. A smooth and malty best bitter

13. Mobberley Cheshire; Mobberley Stout, 4.5, dark; Barley, wheat. A balanced, smooth stout brewed with premium speciality malts and traditional English hops

14. Northern Whisper, Cloughfold, Lancs; Oppenchops, 4.0, golden; Barley. A golden ale brewed in the post-industrial heartlands of Lancashire

15. Northern Whisper, Cloughfold, Lancs; Yammerhouse, 4.5, pale; Barley. A big, brash, bold and ballsy American Pale Ale brewed with the finest American hops to make a perfect session beer

16. Settle, Hoffman Gold, 4.1, golden. Barley, wheat A flavoursome golden ale with a hint of blackcurrant. Light and refreshing combining fruity notes with a crisp, dry finish

17. Settle; Plum Porter, 5.3, dark. Barley, wheat, oats. A cosy winter warmer packed with juicy plum flavours and a rich malt backbone

18. Stonehouse, Oswestry; Semitone, 4.4, pale. Barley, wheat, oats. A pale ale hitting all the right hoppy notes with mango, passion fruit and zesty lime aromas combining to give a total floral harmony

19. Anarchy, Newcastle Urban Rhythm 4.4, straw-coloured. Barley, wheat, oats, rye. A straw-coloured beer with notes of gooseberry, passionfruit and grapefruit, pleasant bitterness and smooth mouth-feel. Hazy

20. Anarchy, Newcastle; Xmas Chaos, 4.5, dark; Barley, wheat, oats, rye. A dark beer mixing the tastes of raisin, rum, with added spices. Sure to keep you warm on a winter night. Hazy.

21. Atom, Hull; Beskar, 5.0, pale; Barley, wheat An IPA brewed using Belgian yeast and having a juicy tropical punch and berry sweetness, a crisp citrus and floral lift with a gentle spice and fruity esters to give a layered expressive finish. Hazy

22. Fullers, London; Anniversary Ale, 4.7, amber; Barley. A herbal zesty aroma, with a malty, toffee, fruity and spicy taste

23. Fullers, London; Vintage Ale, 8.5, chestnut. Barley. A strong ale with European hops, and a malt bill with extra dark crystal and Caragold and zesty Fullers yeast

24. Northdown, Margate; Bitter Seas, 4.2, amber; Barley. A moreish best bitter brewed with Kent hops and dry hopped with New Zealand hops giving floral, stone fruit and nutty aromas with a light toffee, fruity esters, and a dry finish

25. Northdown, Margate; Tidal Moon Stout, 5.0, dark. Barley, oats An indulgent stout brimming with dark chocolate, boozy cherry and a hint of vanilla tannins. Hazy

26. Thirsty Moose, Newcastle; Oot N Aboot, 5.6, blonde. Barley, wheat A blond slightly hazy IPA with notes of citrus, mango, pineapple and stone fruits, a gentle malt character, and a delightful bitterness. Hazy

27. Triple FFF, Alton, Hampshire; Comfortably Numb, 5.0, deep amber. Barley. A deep amber winter warmer with a magical blend of malts with Styrian hops that give a mouthwatering hop aroma, a smooth and warming malt flavour with a deep, spicy hop finish

28. All Nations, Madeley, Shropshire; Traction, 4.5, dark. Barley, wheat A chestnut-brown ale with a fruity, toffee aroma leading to a firm malty flavour

29. Bathams, Brierley Hil;l Bathams XXX, 6.3, amber. Barley. A Christmas ale, mid-brown in colour and strong, with a malty fruity taste

30. Bathams, Brierley Hill; Best Bitter, 4.3, amber; Barley. A clear straw-coloured bitter which initially seems sweet, but a complex dry, hoppy taste soon predominates.

31. Beowulf, Cannock Chase; Dark Raven, 4.5, dark. Barley. A dark ale with a big smoked malt aroma with liquorice, espresso coffee, dark chocolate and burnt fruit. Bitter hops break through on the palate and finish with creamy coffee, dark fruit and roasted grain

32. Bewdley; William Mucklow's Dark Mild, 6.0, dark. Barley, oats, liquorice. A dark, sweetish strong ale with smooth fruity flavour and slight liquorice aftertaste

33. Black Country Ales, Gornal Wood, Dudley; Pig On The Wall, 4.3, chestnut. Barley, wheat A refreshing chestnut brown beer with a complex flavour giving way to a bittersweet blend of roasted malt with chocolate and coffee undertones

34. Black Country Ales, Gornal Wood; Plum Pig, 4.3, chestnut. Barley, wheat A chestnut dark beer with a lush plum infusion with a fruity aroma and sweet/bitter taste and aftertaste

35. Brew City, Lichfield; Mild, 3.6, dark. Barley. A traditional Black Country Mild based on an 1860s recipe. Smooth, dark with roast malty aromas

36. Bright Oak, Cradley Heath; British Blonde, 4.7, pale. Barley, wheat A bright, crisp, and effortlessly refreshing classic English Golden Ale. Notes of honey, citrus, and subtle spice. Apricot, citrus with a malty sweetness, moderate bitterness and a subtle sharpness on the finish

37. Bright Oak, Cradley Heath; Last Light, 3.6, dark. Barley, wheat, oats. A smooth, rich, and beautifully balanced dark mild. Expect notes of toasted malt, caramel, and a hint of dark fruit, rounded off with a gentle bitterness and a velvety finish

38. Burning Soul, Birmingham; Coconut Porter, 7.0, dark. Barley, wheat, oats A luxurious porter with toasted coconut

39. Byatt's, Coventry; XK Strong, 4.9, black. Barley, wheat. A premium mild with big malt aroma and flavours, bitter chocolate and roasted malts with a soft lingering bitterness

40. Church End, Nuneaton; Fallen Angel, 5.0, pale. Barley, wheat. A sharp, full-flavoured pale bitter with a lemony edge

41. Church End, Nuneaton; Rest In Peace, 7.0, light amber. Barley, wheat. A light, amber-coloured bitter with a good malty mouth feel which matures in barrels until ready for release

42. Cult Of Oak, Dudley; 1138 Matildine Mild, 6.0, dark brown. Barley. A dark ale, brimming with winter spices, barrel-aged for three years, giving a rich tapestry of flavours, and a smooth, malty depth that evokes the defiance of Empress Matilda’s forces during the 1138 Siege of Dudley

43. Davenports, Smethwick; RIP, 4.6 amber. Barley, wheat. A bright golden American style robust, vibrant IPA with a hoppy, fruity and citrus flavour combined with a distinct maltiness to produce a delightful, rounded and refreshing bitter

44. Davenports, Smethwick; Stout, 4.3, dark. Barley, wheat, oats. A full-bodied traditional stout packed with old-school British hops and specialty malts for a subtly floral, roasted taste and smooth finish

45. Enville Ales, Enville, near Stourbridge; Blizzard, 6.5, copper. Barley, wheat A strong copper-coloured bitter packed with the finest English malt to give an initial sweetness followed by a dry hop aroma. Perfectly balanced, with just a hint of pear drops

46. Enville Ales, Enville; Gothic Ginger, 5.2, dark. Barley, wheat A rich and smooth stout with the addition of a ginger infusion to give a truly memorable taste

47. Fixed Whee, Blackheath; Blackheath Stout, 5.0, dark. Barley, wheat. A full-bodied, fruity and dark stout brewed with New Zealand and English hops to give an oaky bitterness and a dark fruits finish

48. Fixed Wheel, Blackheath; Rooster, 4.5, amber. Barley, wheat. A well-balanced amber ale that marries rich malt sweetness with bold hop character. Chinook and Centennial hops bring both depth and brightness, making this amber ale a refreshing yet hearty choice

49. Fownd, Kidderminster; King Korvak's, 5.4, dark. Barley, wheat, rye, oats, maize. A champion porter, smooth and rich with roast and chocolate flavours 50. Green Duck, Stourbridge; Empire Export, 5.5, dark gold. Barley, wheat. An IPA with floral and citrus notes using American and British hops combined to give a balanced, bittersweet finish.

51. Green Duck, Stourbridge; Sexual Chocolate Rum Stout, 11 per cent, dark. Barley, wheat. A dark stout aged for nine months in an Appleton rum cask, then rested on chocolate nibs and vanilla pods. Expect sweet vanilla notes, a gentle spice, a hint of cherry and notes of dark chocolate

52. Holdens, Woodsetton, Dudley; Dragon's Blood, 5.6, golden. Barley, wheat A golden amber beer with an assertive hop character and fruitiness dominating throughout which leads to an intense hoppy yet fruity finish

53. Holdens, Dudley; Old Ale, 7.2 dark. Barley, wheat. Four classic malts and a generous helping of Fuggles in the copper creates a dark beer with a complexity of rich malty flavours

54. Ickle, Dudley; Nimrod, 4.7, straw. Barley, wheat An American pale ale with stinky fresh hops with citrus and tropical flavours

55. Ickle, Dudley; Purple, 4.5, black. Barley, oats, lactose. A full-flavoured milk stout cut with Vimto 'to create a third thing, bigger than the two on their own'

56. Indian Brewing Co. Birmingham; Royal Beast, 4.2, amber. Barley, wheat. An amber ale with light caramel tones

57. Kinver Brewery, near Stourbridge; Kinver Coming Of Ale, 4.6, pale. Barley. A pale, hoppy beer with a delicate tropical fruity taste, brewed to celebrate the 21st birthday of Kinver Brewery with English Harlequin hops

58. Kinver; Full Centurion, 10.0, golden; Barley. A strong golden ale with a sweet start and a hoppy finish

59. Kinver; Over The Edge, 7.5, golden. Barley. A multi-award-winning strong pale golden winter ale with plenty of hops to balance the initial sweetness

60. Ludlow Brewery; Red Dawn, 4.5, ruby. Barley. A hop-forward modern red ale with notes of dark fruits, caramel, a malty sweetness, aromas of pine and citrus with a pleasant bitter finish

61. Newbridge, Bilston; Solaris, 4.5, pale. Barley. A vibrant pale ale featuring Amarillo hops to make a rounded, moreish, hop forward beer

62. Sarah Hughes, Sedgley, Dudley; Dark Ruby Mild, 6.0, ruby. Barley, wheat, rye. A dark mild combining a balance of intense colour and flavour, making it an award-winning festival favourite

63. Sarah Hughes, Sedgley; Snowflake 8.0, mid-brown. Barley, wheat, rye. A flavour of candy sugar, plenty of rich malt, slight creamy alcohol and plenty of berry fruits. Rich and warming malt and alcohol finish. Camra's reigning Champion Winter Ale, and Champion Beer of Britain silver medallist.

Ciders and perries

1. Barbourne Oak Cask, Worcester, 7.4. Oak Cask cider has been fermented and conditioned in freshly emptied whisky casks to achieve a deep and full flavoured dry cider.

2. Barbourne 7 Bore, 7.0. A dryish, bittersweet cider made from Dabinett apples.

3. Barbourne Worcester Traditional, 6.0. This hazy medium cider was developed for the famous Worcestershire cider pub The Anchor. It is a smooth and easy drop.

4. Barbourne Yarlington Mill, 6.5. Classic straight and full tannin.

5. Broadoak Pear and Chilli, 4.0. Classic national gold award winning perry expertly blended with an influence of South East Asian chilli, imparting a lovely warm finish.

6. Broadoak Premium Perry, 7.5. A sweet but incredibly refreshing perry with a glorious fresh tasting pear flavour and a wonderful pear aroma.

7. Broadoak Rum and Raisin, 4.0. Moonshine premium cider has been infused with rum and raisin, invoking the flavours of the warm and sunny West Indies.

8. Gwynt Y Draig Two Trees perry, 4.0. A pale, fruity perry with an aroma of fruit and a hint of honey on the palate.

9. Mousesweet Gimli’s Scrumpy Revenge, 6.6. Somerset cider barrel aged in Dudley. Sweet and sharp start, finishing dry.

10. Mousesweet Gimli’s Valhalla, 7.5. Sweet Somerset apples aged in rum barrels in Dudley, tropical fruits, spices and a hint of oak from the rum barrel bring a subtle addition to the sweet apples.

11. Mousesweet Oak and Axe, 7.7. Whiskey barrel aged sweet cider, hint of vanilla, spice and oak from the whiskey barrel compliment this sweet and complex cider.

12. Seacider Bakewell Tart, 4.0. Cherry juice and almonds mixed with delicious medium Sussex cider gives a very moreish sweet tasting craft cider.

13. Seacider Honeycomb, 4.0. Cider infused with taste of honeycomb, this cider will have you buzzing.

14. Seacider Raspberry Ripple, 4.0. Infused with Raspberry Ripple.

15. Seacider White Peach, 4.0. A fruity and refreshing blend of our medium cider and white peach juice.

16. Snails Bank Fruit Bat, 4.0. A crisp apple cider blended with strawberry, raspberry and blackcurrant. Perfect over ice on a freshly mowed lawn.

Frequently asked questions

Are you making any charitable donations?

The event will raise funds for Action Heart Dudley, which support more than 700 patients in the area who are recovering from heart conditions.

How will I purchase drinks?

There are two ways you can purchase items at the bar, either through contactless payment or, if you prefer, you can purchase tokens.

You can purchase more tokens if you wish. Unused tokens can be refunded (this does not apply to the pre-purchased tokens or for some specific vouchers) or can be dropped in the charity buckets as a donation.

The bar does not take cash.

Is there anything else going on?

There will be a raffle running in aid of the charity with prizes including the first bottle of Dark Ruby Mild brewed by award-winning Sarah Hughes Brewery in Sedgley. The raffle will take place on Saturday so please be sure that your contact details are legible in case we need to get in touch.

What are the serving sizes?

Thirds and half a pint as usual with pints too, although the latter is dependent on strength and whether we have said glasses left.

Can I be served in my own brought glass/tankard?

No, because these may have variants on measures particularly tankards which don’t show appropriate fill lines. There is no objection, however, to be served in your festival-supplied glass for you to then pour it in your own vessel.

Do I have to pay for a glass?

To cut down on waste, organisers will be recycling older glasses.

There will, however, be commemorative glasses on sale. There won't be any pre-orders on glasses this year and they'll be sold on a 'first come' basis.

Can I bring children?

Saturday will be a family day, so children are welcome then. Children will need to be supervised at all times.

What if I have an allergy?

We will have details of allergens for the beers available at the bar. Please ask a member of the team for details. Vegan and gluten-free options will be shown on barrel cards.

Can I still attend if I've not pre-purchased a ticket?

Yes, of course. The pre-purchase element offers priority to getting in (on opening times) and better affordability, but you absolutely can just show up on the day. Payments at the door can be made in cash or by card (including contactless).

What can I buy at the event?

The Camra 2026 Good Beer Guide will be on sale, alongside the commemorative glasses and some festival-branded apparel of t-shirts, pin badges and pens.

Are you able to purchase "takeouts"?

Regrettably, you won't be able to purchase beer to take home owing to the rulings by HMRC. This includes decanting into containers. Visitors are asked not to bring anything in to decant into.