We visited a Shropshire countryside pub with a homely feeling, a warm welcome and community spirit

Within quiet and isolated communities, the pub is a centre of activity and a place for the community to come together for a drink, a meal, a chat and to feel part of the area.

There are plenty of villages which have pubs that cater for the locals and which work to become that village centre and communal hub.

One pub which has achieved this through hard work and a friendly welcome for all is the Dog & Davenport Arms in Worfield, a family-run pub which sits in the centre of the village and which has a unique ownership, being set on the land of the Davenport Estate.

Charlotte Byrne and her parents Maggie and Mark Tennant have run the pub for 10 years

The estate, which includes the Grade II-listed Davenport House, is spread over a large area, with the Dog & Davenport first licensed in 1800 as the property of the Earl of Dartmouth, a principle landowner of this area.

Known locally as the The Dog, this 19th century village inn was formerly called the Greyhound Inn and has been run by Charlotte Byrne and her parents Maggie and Mark Tennant since 2015, with Charlotte working as head chef at the pub.

She said the move to Worfield had come from her mum being told about the lease being up for offer as the lease at the pub they ran in Much Wenlock was about to end and falling in love with it straight away.