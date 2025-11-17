Morrisons is giving away 50,000 mince pies to celebrate National Mince Pie Day - here’s when and where to get yours

Christmas is the perfect time for indulge in the best loved foods - and one of the UK’s top ever favourites is the beloved mince pie.

That’s why Morrisons is proudly declaring a new festive tradition with the launch of National Mince Pie Day on Saturday, November 22.

And to celebrate the supermarket is inviting customers in stores across the West Midlands, Staffordshire and Shropshire to celebrate - by giving away 50,000 of Morrisons Rich & Fruity mince pies on the day (gluten free options also available).

All customers simply need to do is show up and collect their baked treat from their local Morrisons store.

The Morrisons team of expert bakers around the country freshly bake over 20,000,000 each year at their bakery counters to meet demand and ensure no one goes without, with almost half of those bought in December alone - equating to over 12,000 pies an hour!

Morrisons Mince Pie Day David Parry/PA Media Assignments

Mince pies in numbers

The national moment launches as new research revealed almost half of Brits (44 per cent) consider the humble mince pie the official taste of Christmas, ranking it the number two only behind roast turkey (47 per cent).

On average Brits scoff six mince pies throughout December, with around one in seven (16 per cent) eating 11 or more during December, which is about one every other day!

The research also shows that Manchester residents will eat more mince pies this Christmas than anyone else in the country (7.4). Those in London will munch 7, making them the second biggest mince pie enthusiasts, followed by Newcastle (6.3) and Birmingham (6.2).

Morrisons Mince Pie Day: David Parry/PA Media Assignments

Mince pies have been a festive favourite in Britain since the Middle Ages, however, pies looked and tasted very different back then. Historically, pies were enormous and a recipe from the Victorian period contained 640 pounds of currants and raisins, 200 pounds of sugar, 2 pounds of ginger, 350 pounds of suet and 72 bottles of brandy.

They were also eaten all-year round but reserved for celebration days given the expensive ingredients.

Oliver Cromwell bans mince pies

Oliver Cromwell actually banned mince pies because he thought they were too lavish and that people were being far too indulgent at Christmas time, but luckily that has not stuck around and customers can enjoy as many treats as they feel is right this Christmas.

Morrisons has 10 different varieties of mince pies available this year to ensure there is something to everyone’s taste. Flavours range from the award winning The Best Signature Collection Mince Pies for just £2 to unique pairings like The Best Caramel Apple Crumble Mince Pies and The Best Cherry Bakewell Mince Pies, making Morrisons the perfect place for fans to pick up their favourite treat or try something new.

Morrisons Mince Pie Day

There are also deals available to sweeten the taste for any customer, including the popular Shortcrust Mince Pies being reduced to £1.50 (was £1.80) in the build-up to Christmas. While More Card customers who shop in store on National Mince Pie Day (Saturday 22nd November), will receive a coupon at the till with 500 More Points when they buy any Mince Pie in store, which they have one week to redeem.

Here’s a list of Morrisons stores where you can pick up a free mince pie on Saturday, November 22

The Morrisons blog also has all the information on which stores will be doing sampling so customers can track down a sweet treat. Although, they will need to be quick as once stock is gone, it’s gone!

Here’s a list of the stores:

Chingford

Merrion

Widnes

Failsworth

Bilston

Darlington

Eccles Irwell Place

Heywood

Wakefield

Dukinfield

Blackburn

Bolton Dawes

Coalville

Skipton

Oldham

Stockton

Bolton Atlas

Walsall

Plumpton Park

Binley

Ecclesfield

Huddersfield

Redcar

Ipswich

Cribbs Causeway

Grays

Small Heath

Enfield

Denton

Belle Vale

Barnsley

Milton Keynes

Northampton

Doxford Park

Anlaby

Hull Holderness Road

Wetherby

Brampton

Norwich

Wellingborough

Hyde

Cheadle Heath

Letchworth

Berwick Hills

Rhyl

Chester

Hartlepool

Southport

Falkirk

Speke

Strood

Hartcliffe

Knottingley

West Denton

Whitefield

Auchinlea

Milton Keynes - Leisure Plaza

Aberdeen

Airdrie

Alloa

Berwick

Dumfries

Hunters Tryst

Anniesland

Cambuslang

Newlands

Peterhead

Stirling

London - Ealing Broadway

Cowgate

Ellesmere

Ormskirk

Bredbury

Swinton

Workington

Bridlington

Hinckley

Leicester

Aldridge

Bromsgrove

Burntwood

Cannock

Castle Bromwich

Coventry

Malvern

Goose Street, Newcastle-under-Lyme

Redditch

Rubery

Stratford

Lichfield

Caerpilly

Canvey Island

Clacton Waterglade

Hadleigh

Maldon

Peterborough

Aylesbury

Becontree Heath

Folkestone

Gravesend

Hatch Lane

Acton

Holloway

Stratford

Thamesmead

Wood Green

Maidstone

Sidcup

Welwyn Garden City

Bodmin

Fishponds

Plymouth

Yate

Weymouth

Woking

Colindale

Borehamwood

South Shields

Openshaw

Weybridge - Monument Hill

Willenhall

Welling

Cardiff Pentwyn

Birtley

Leigh

New Brighton

Barrack Street

Portsmouth

Edgbaston

Leamington Spa

Harrow

Aldershot

Sittingbourne

Hoddesdon

Croydon

Acocks Green

Swindon Dorcan Way

Glenfield

Stirchley

Dalton Park Murton

Saltney

Kirkby

Kidderminster

Llanelli

Mayo Avenue

Morley

Hunslet

St Helens

Catcliffe

Bishop Auckland

Wellington

Pontefract

Chorley

Blackpool

Scunthorpe

Warrington

Tamworth

Laceby

Winsford

Derby

Byker

Halfway

Nelson

St Helens

Banbury

Doncaster

Morton Park

Burton

Swansea

Swinnow Road

Leyland

York

Cardiff

Dumbarton

Baillieston

Blyth

Whitley Bay

Reddish

Malton

Selby

Meadowhead

Corby

Eastwood

Leek

Lichfield

Malvern

Little Clacton

Canterbury

Weston Super Mare

Hastings

Horndean

Reigate

Market Drayton Adderley Rd

Rothwell

Dover

Halifax

Eskbank

Wisbech

Eastbourne

Lowestoft

Isle of Sheppey

Verwood

Ilkeston - Nottingham Road

'Part of Britin's Christmas foodie festivities since medieval times'

Neil Buttery, British Food Historian, added: “The humble mince pie has been part of Britain's Christmas foodie festivities since medieval times, so Christmas without them is simply unimaginable. As a food historian and chef who has baked many different types of mince pies from across the centuries, and loved them all, I'm so pleased that Morrisons is finally giving the festive treats the recognition they deserve with their own day.”

Mark Richmond, Head Chef at Morrisons, added: “We wanted to give the nation a reason to smile and celebrate one of our most-loved festive bakes and we’ve done just that by launching National Mince Pie Day and giving away 50,000 pies. Having hundreds of expert bakers working hard all-year round to prepare millions of pies across the UK and a variety available for all tastebuds, makes us best placed to celebrate the mince pie! National Mince Pie Day will help spread a little early Christmas cheer and make sure everyone can enjoy a taste of the season, on us!”