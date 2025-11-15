‘Treat yo’elf’: La Bellezza Italian restaurant in Birmingham unveils its Christmas and New Year menus - and they’re looking bellissimo

It’s time to book up those Christmas dinner get togethers with friends and family.

And you won’t want to miss out on some of the treats at one of Birmingham’s most popular restaurants - La Bellezza.

Since opening just over a year ago in Chamberlain Square, La Bellezza has been wowing diners with its gorgeously extravagant interiors and passionately fun take on the best Italian food.

For Christmas food fans can get ready to enjoy a Merry Brum-mas with crispy Arancini al Ragù, indulgent Cacio e Pepe con Langoustine with pistachio crunch, and their signature soft Neapolitan pizzas, including favourites the Leonardo Carpaccio (beef carpaccio, truffle aioli, Parmigiano 22 months) and Netflix & Chill.

Christmas Spread - La Bellezza - @JoannPai-09611

Mafaldine al Tartufo (Per 2) - Joann Pai

Christmas Spread - La Bellezza - @JoannPai-09611

For dessert, the showstopper is Babà Boom - homemade babà with clouds of Chantilly cream and a tableside pour of Appleton rum. The Christmas sharing set menu is £59pp for groups of 8+, with full and semi-private hire available.

For their New Year’s Eve Bye 2025, ciao 2026 Menu, La Bellezza is serving a celebratory three-course Italo feast: Polpettine di Parmigiano with truffle, Mafaldine al Tartufo generously finished with fresh black truffle, or Linguine al Granchio e Caviale di Trota with hand-picked crab and langoustine bisque.

NYE Spread - La Bellezza

Carpaccino di Manzo al Tartufo - Credit John Carey

To finish, choose between their iconic Tigramisù, the giant Pistachio Profiterole Napoletana, or the refreshing Meringata agli Agrumi. The NYE feasting menu is £89, including cicchetti, with bookings going live on 4th November.

For more information and to book (you’ll need to be quick) go to: https://www.bigmammagroup.com/italian-restaurants/la-bellezza-birmingham