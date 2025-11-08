The scrumptious Christmas menu at Caffè Nero is confirmed, including a Baileys Tiramisu Latte - full list of food and drink here

The 2025 Christmas menu at Caffè Nero includes a wide range of gorgeous festive beverages you really are not going to want to miss.

There’s the Iced Nero Baileys Matcha, featuring earthy green matcha which is married with a pouring cream and Baileys-flavoured syrup to create an alcohol-free drink.

There's also a new Gingerbread Latte, infused with comforting spices and the sweet warmth of ginger, available hot or iced.

Baileys Tiramisu Latte at Caffè Nero

The Orange Hot Chocolate makes its debut on Caffè Nero’s festive menu, flavoured with orange zest and topped with whipped cream, drizzle of chocolate sauce and a dusting of cocoa.

There's also a return for Millionaire’s Hot Chocolate and the Winter Coffee Blend. But there’s not just hot drinks to enjoy…

Caffè Nero Christmas food menu

The Italian Prosciutto Toastie has thinly sliced prosciutto speck ham, fig chutney, aged mozzarella and a drizzle of balsamic glaze, or there's a Vegan Feast Panini with roasted parsnip fritters, sage and onion mayonnaise, spiced red wine cabbage, and baby spinach.

The Cherry and Cream Choux Bun is a cracked choux pastry bun filled with cherry compote and white chocolate mousse, or there's Orange and Gingerbread Cake with orange caramel and gingerbread frosting.

Glyn House, Managing Director at Caffè Nero UK says: “We’ve carefully crafted a menu that celebrates beloved festive favourites while also experimenting with exciting new flavours and combinations. This Christmas, customers can indulge in items they’ve never seen before and won’t see elsewhere.

“Our collaboration with Baileys electrifies the selection, blending Nero quality with the unmistakable flavour of the season. You’ll find this dreamy, creamy combo in our exclusive Baileys Tiramisu Latte, and Iced Nero Baileys Matcha – both alcohol-free – giving the drink of the summer a festive facelift.”

This year’s returning food items are:

Festive Feast Panini

Brie, Bacon & Cranberry Panini

Pigs Under Blankets Panini

Classic Mince Pie

Luxury Amaretto Mince Pie

Sticky Toffee Pudding Cheesecake

Caffè Nero customers can order the Christmas menu at their local store or straight to their door via Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.