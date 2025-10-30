Revealed: The West Midlands restaurants shortlisted for prestigious national curry awards

Restaurants in the Black Country, Shropshire, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest have all been shortlisted in one or more of 45 categories for the Oceanic Nation's Curry Awards 2026.

Oceanic Awards said the awards, which will handed out at a ceremony on January 12, are designed to recognise and celebrate the talents and hard work of individuals and businesses within the UK’s curry industry and the rich diversity of the industry.

The different categories recognise the whole of the UK, with categories for north and south, Scotland and Wales and for the different nations of south Asian, with Afghan, Bangladeshi, Nepalese, Pakistani and Sri Lankan cuisine all having separate awards.

There are 17 restaurants within the region that have been shortlisted for awards.

In the Indian Restaurant of the Year Midlands category, Sapphire Restaurant in Cannock was shortlisted, while in the Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year, Dhamaka Street Food in Smethwick was named on the list.

The best of the industry in the region will be up for awards

For Outstanding Curry of the Year, Indigo Restaurant in Wolverhampton and The Lounge Bar and Restaurant in Tipton are on the shortlist, while in the Outstanding Restaurant of the Year, Mount Gurkha Bistro in Wolverhampton is among the contenders, as well as being shortlisted for Nepalese Restaurant of the Year.

For Best of the West Midlands, there were a few restaurants shortlisted, with Gurkha 1816 in Wednesbury, Indiluxe in Stourbridge, Lime Contemporary Indian Cuisine in Dudley and The Ameena Restaurant in Halesowen all shortlisted.

Restaurants in Sandwell and Shropshire are up for Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year, with Little Bangla Bangladeshi in Oldbury and Bangla Pride in Telford shortlisted, while Punjabi Restaurant of the Year contenders include Amritsari Tarka in Smethwick, Tapri Punjabi Bar and Grill in Dudley, Royal Punjab Restaurant in Walsall and Sher-E-Punjab in Kidderminster.

Finally Singh’s Indian Kitchen in Oldbury and Chefs Kitchen Indian Restaurant in Kidderminster are both up for Curry Kitchen of the Year.

Irfan Younis, Founder of Oceanic Awards said: “We look forward to once again celebrating the finest in the UK’s curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.

"The UK’s curry industry is a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special.

"We’d like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”