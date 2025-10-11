A golden glow for Pattingham butchers as bacon, pork pies and black pudding all secure big awards win

Martin Thomas Butchers was one of the top award recipients at the National Craft Butchers Product Awards in September, with its ranges of black pudding, bacon and pork pies all making the podium.

The black pudding, dry salted smoked back bacon, sweet cured smoked streaky bacon, dry salted rind on back bacon and pork and mustard pie all won a gold award, while the apricot black pudding, traditional pork pie, pork and pancetta pie, dry salted rindless back bacon and treacle streaky bacon all received a silver award.

It marks the latest award triumph for the family-owned Pattingham butchers, with more than 100 awards since first winning for its black pudding in 1998, and owner Craig Thomas said it was always an honour to have their products acknowledged for their quality.

He said: "For the awards, we decided to enter put our normal black pudding in, but also put in the bacon and, this year, put in our newest products in the treacle dry cured bacon and our regular back bacon smoked, and both of these picked up gold medals, with one picking up 100 per cent from the judges, including the judges extra two points for quality, consistency and looks.

"On some of these awards, we are going up against butchers of our size, as well as supermarkets who believe they have chefs who are doing their creative side and have got multiple tasters, whereas we're a small business.

Craig Thomas from Martin Thomas Butchers has been celebrating after receiving gold and silver awards for black pudding, pies and bacon

"We put out the same products as the big boys and yet we're taking the same level of awards and sometimes higher in a small village, so the awards are a fantastic achievement."

Mr Thomas said that the philosophy of the shop was to keep trying new things and new flavours to try and see what worked, as well as what the customers liked and would like.

He said: "Going forward, we would like to try and bring different flavours in and different way of doing it, such as looking at our ham and seeing if there's different ways of doing a cooked ham.

"It's about only just improving every little bit to either the meat available and bring that as a better meat or a different breed into the actual competition.

"The thing is, we wouldn't be doing them if the customers didn't come to buy them, so we will keep entering the competitions, but we also know that the customers will keep coming back and buying them, so we need to keep making so much because everyone wants one of their favourite products.

"It's a nice problem to have though and we are controlling the supply, which means that we're not reliant on somebody else saying they can't get that product anymore and so we know what the product is and we can keep the quality high for the customer."