7 lost biscuits once loved by many but now discontinued or hard to find in shops today

Who doesn’t love a biscuit treat now and again? Custard creams, bourbons and chocolate digestives are among some of the most popular in the West Midlands, Staffordshire and Shropshire.

Whether you dunk them in a cuppa, enjoy a nibble now and again, or scoff them down in one, biscuits can brighten up the dullest moment.

But some of the most popular biscuits of yesteryear have been discontinued, upsetting many of their fans, while others are almost impossible to find in the shops today.

Below are seven of the best-loved biscuits that you can no longer buy, or which are now very hard to get your hands on.

Cartoonies

These bite-sized treats had a crunchy shell, decorated with different cartoon characters, enveloping their soft chocolate centre.

They have been described as the ‘best biscuits ever’ and were hugely popular during the '90s and noughties.

But after their maker, Burton’s Biscuits, was bought out in 2013, they became much harder to find in the shops.

Garibaldis

Named after a formidable Italian general, Giuseppe Garibaldi, these biscuits contain raisins and often come in perforated strips ready to be snapped apart.

They were once all the rage in the UK and could be found on the shelves of most supermarkets.

But their popularity has declined, not helped perhaps by their ‘squashed fly biscuit’ nickname, and they are much harder to track down these days.

Penguin Flipper Dippers

These chocolate-flavoured biscuits with a vanilla and chocolate-flavoured dip were McVities’s answer to KP Choc Dips.

One person called them ‘elite’, and another said they loved finding them in their school lunchbox.

But after being introduced in the early noughties, amid a blaze of publicity, they failed to stand the test of time.

Bisc& bars

The Bisc& range was half-biscuit, half-chocolate bar, and came in four different varieties: Mars, Twix Bounty and M&Ms.

It was launched in the UK in 2003 but failed to take off and was discontinued just a few years later, in 2006.

Echo bar

This was another hybrid snack, with a finger of bubbly white chocolate sitting on a biscuit base, and the whole thing covered in milk chocolate.

It was launched by Fox’s Biscuits in 2000 as a rival to the likes of KitKats and Twix bars, and it had many fans, with one person calling it ‘epic’.

But it was discontinued in around 2012 and, despite more than 600 people backing a petition calling for its return, Fox’s has confirmed there are no plans to bring it back.

Here's the petition from fans hoping to change their minds: Bring back the Echo chocolate bar

Gypsy creams

These buttery, crispy biscuits with a buttercream centre were particularly popular in the '70s.

They were made by McVitie’s before being discontinued in 2005, but there are plenty of recipes online describing how you can make your own.

Other countries had different versions, made with chocolate and coconut biscuits, held together by chocolate buttercream.

Cafe Noir

A coffee-lover’s dream, these crunchy, coffee-flavour biscuits are topped with coffee icing.

They are made by McVitie’s, and there have been reports they were discontinued.

But, although they’re rarer than they once were, it seems you can still get them if you look hard enough.

