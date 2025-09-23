Two Shrewsbury Wetherspoon pubs to offer a range of 25 ales for less than £2 a pint during beer festival

The Shrewsbury Hotel in Bridge Place and Montgomery’s Tower in Lower Claremont Bank, will host the festival between Wednesday, October 1 and Sunday, October 12.

The selection will include five international brewers from India, France, Australia and two from the USA. It will be the first time the pubs have served a real ale from India and France.

Wetherspoon said that the majority of beers on offer have been brewed exclusively for the festival, many for the first time. The line-up includes four vegan beers, also suitable for vegetarians.

Alongside a variety of malt and hop varieties from around the world, there will also beers that include cucumber, lime, vanilla, blackberries and spices in their ingredients.

The beers will cost just £1.99 a pint.

International beers that will be offered during the festival are Newtowner by Young Henrys Brewery in Australia, Effingut by Effingut Brewery in India, Blue Coast by Ambrée Brewery, France, Automatic Pale Ale made by Creature Comforts Brewery in the USA, and Alesmith made by IPA Alesmith Brewery, USA.

The festival line-up also includes Wave Breaker by Orkney Brewery, Velvet Curtain from Titanic Brewery, Double Dog by Elgood’s Brewery, Key Lime made at Hogs Back Brewery, As One Door Closes, made locally by Salopian Brewery, and Storm Runner made by Evan Evans Brewery.

The Shrewsbury Hotel manager Susan Richards said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, featuring many not previously available to our customers in the pub, including those from brewers as far afield as Australia and India, as well as those closer to home, over a 12-day period.

"All of the beers will be available at great value-for-money prices."

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint. Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pubs as part of the festival magazine. A digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website.