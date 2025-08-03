We visited a Staffordshire village pub which has been given a new look and new lease on life and has become a prime place for drinkers and foodies alike

Within small communities and villages, the role of the pub as a community hub can be vital to keeping people living there and wanting to come together, as well as provide an incentive for people to come and visit and contribute to the local economy.

The pub, which usually sits in the centre of the village and community, becomes a place for people to meet, to have a drink and, in a lot of cases, to have a nice meal, so it needs to be a place that people can enjoy being at and feel like they are welcome at, whether as a local or after coming from elsewhere.

The Red Lion in Bradley is a pub which has been at the centre of the community since the 17th century, having started life as a coaching inn and had all kinds of lives since then.

The Red Lion has been given a new and fresh look

It has recently reopened after an extensive refurbishment by one of the UK's oldest breweries, Davenports, which has seen the pub become part of its Boutique Collection, meaning it has been given a unique character and look through mixing original features, bold wall dressings, and quirky accessories.

That work by the brewery, which purchased the Red Lion in May, was given a first look by locals and invited guests at a VIP event on July 17, with Baron Wayne Davenport and the Mayor of Stafford Jenny Barron among those taking in the updated surroundings, which include a larger bar area, a champagne terrace and more dedicated seating for diners.

Davenports’ associate marketing director Katie McPhilimey said the pub had been a great addition to the Davenport's portfolio of pubs and spoke about what made it special.

The inside is light and has a nice and warm feeling

She said: "It's all down to location as we have made it part of our Boutique collection and, with the Littleton Arms in Penkridge only being just down the road and also being part of that collection, it made great sense to have that energy and flow of people running between the two pubs.

"Additionally, Baron Davenport lives in Staffordshire and loves eating and socialising in the area and he took one look at the pub and just thought it was picture perfect, so it's become a great sister pub for the Littleton Arms and expands our Boutique collection.

"It sits perfectly well as a pub which supports the local area and locals have, all the way through the refurbishment, been reaching out to us , saying they couldn't wait to have their local back and I think we've really honoured that in everything they we've done."

Laura Beasley is one of many staff providing a warm welcome and a cold drink

A look inside the pub shows the amount of work which has been done, adding new booths at the front and a seating area near the bar which caters for the increased traffic for people walking in and around the pub at weekends, plus a range of decorative items on the walls, from antiques to paintings.

Ms McPhilimey said the Red Lion was very much a place for drinkers and diners alike, with the Davenport's selection available on tap and a high level food selection.

She said: "It's an elevated drink's offering, so you can get a pint at a great price, but it is also about an elevated drinks offering, so premium gins and tonics and the Boutique Collection stands for itself for that elevated offering, which includes a good, curated wine list as well.

The champagne terrace is a great place to enjoy the view around the village

"The point of the food selection is that we've thought about our immediate environment and so we've taken in locals and also taken in that destination dining, so we've got a nice mixture of bar bites, grazing and the Sunday menu and main menu.

"We've thought about each time of the day, so people might be in with their dogs or playing dominoes with friends and decide to have a few bar bites or want to have a fuller meal, so we've catered for every occasion and the feedback we've had is that people are absolutely loving it."

Ms McPhilimey said the reaction from locals to the new version of the Red Lion had been overwhelmingly positive and said she hope that they could take a feeling of ownership from it.

New areas with comfortable seating have been set up in the pub

She said: "We invited the whole village to the launch night as it would have felt like leaving people out and we didn't want to do that.

"The feedback we've had from the whole village has been that they feel like it's their pub and there's that sense of ownership from it.

"We feel the same as we feel like we've taken something and protected it for the locals and developed it for them."