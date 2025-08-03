We visited a Staffordshire village pub which has been given a new lease of life and has become a prime place for drinkers and foodies alike

Within small communities and villages, the role of the pub as a community hub can be vital to keeping people living there and wanting to come together, as well as provide an incentive for people to come and visit and contribute to the local economy.

The pub, which usually sits in the centre of the village and community, becomes a place for people to meet, to have a drink and, in a lot of cases, to have a nice meal, so it needs to be a place that people can enjoy being at and feel like they are welcome at, whether as a local or after coming from elsewhere.

The Red Lion in Bradley is a pub which has been at the centre of the community since the 17th century, having started life as a coaching inn and had all kinds of lives since then.

The Red Lion has been given a new and fresh look

It has recently reopened after an extensive refurbishment by one of the UK's oldest breweries, Davenports, which has seen the pub become part of its Boutique Collection, meaning it has been given a unique character and look through mixing original features, bold wall dressings, and quirky accessories.

That work by the brewery, which purchased the Red Lion in May, was given a first look by locals and invited guests at a VIP event on July 17, with Baron Wayne Davenport and the Mayor of Stafford Jenny Barron among those taking in the updated surroundings, which include a larger bar area, a champagne terrace and more dedicated seating for diners.

Davenports’ associate marketing director Katie McPhilimey said the pub had been a great addition to the Davenport's portfolio of pubs and spoke about what made it special.