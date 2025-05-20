Sake uncovered: Discover a new frontier of flavour at A Taste of Tanners in Shrewsbury

Imagine the precision of a fine Chablis intertwined with the gentle umami of aged Parmesan. Sake’s rice-driven profile delivers that crisp acidity and mineral backbone, while its subtle rice-koji aromatics unfold like a delicate bouquet of white flowers, honeydew melon and toasted almond.

Drop in to A Taste of Tanners, Shrewsbury, any time between 1pm and 5pm on Saturday May 24, to discover all you need to know about sake and in particular those from Akashi-Tai – an artisanal producer, based in the fishing town of Akashi in Hyogo Prefecture, Western Japan. Tanners will also include some food pairings to show you how versatile this drink is.

Akashi-Tai is an artisanal producer, based in the fishing town of Akashi in Hyogo Prefecture, Western Japan. Photo: Tanners.

A spokesperson said: "Whether you savour a polished Ginjo with its silky mouthfeel and lingering finish or a robust Junmai that mirrors the weight and warmth of a full-bodied red, sake’s versatility will undoubtedly expand your drinks repertoire. Kanpai!"

Details:

A Taste of Tanners, Wine & Tapas Bar, Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury

May 24 2025

Between 1-5pm

£9.50 per person (includes 5x25ml and food pairings)

No need to book, just drop in

For more information, please speak to Victoria at tasteoftanners@tanners-wines.co.uk