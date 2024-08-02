Fish and chip shop in seaside towns popular with Shropshire residents named among UK's best

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Times has released its '23 of the UK's best fish and chip shops' list, ranking their favourite places to tuck into one of the nation's favourite dishes.

Whilst driving 5,583 miles around the UK to rank the best beaches, the news organisation searched for the most superior chippies, and discovered several of your favourite places to go whilst your on holiday, including The Mermaid in Barmouth, Harbour Lights in Falmouth, Finney's in Anglesey and Les and Rita's Fish Bar in Rhyl.

Top of the list was John's Long fish and chip shop in Belfast. The chippy has famous customers and fans including Sean Bean and Dara Ó Briain, and after Redcloak Fish Bar in Aberdeenshire, Cornwall's Harbour Lights in Falmouth ranked third on the list.

The Times wrote: "It's insanely popular with locals, as proved by the queue and the fact it's been a finalist in the National Fish and Chip Awards."

A fish supper can be purchased from £12.35.

To Wales, and Finney's in Benllech, Anglesey ranked fourth. A fish supper can be bought from £10.65, and even via a click-and-collect service.

The article said: "The giant arrow billboards and adjoining road and car park might make this chippy look like an in-and-out car wash, but that simply shows how Finney’s must manoeuvre its customers who come - in their droves."

In fifth was Colmans Seafood Temple in South Shields, followed by Little Wolf in Co Down, Northern Ireland.

A fish and chip shop that may be familiar to Shropshire residents is The Tunny Club in Scarborough.

"No other chippy on the best beaches tour beat this," said The Times. The chip shop produces fresh fish and chips that taste 'consistently fabulous'. A fish supper can be purchased from as little as £7.95.

Another Yorkshire chippy features eighth in Whithead's in Hornsea. The chippy won the UK's best chip shop 2023 National Fish & Chip Awards, and is located half a mile away from the beach. A fish supper is available for £14.50.

Returning to Wales, and Les and Rita's Fish Bar in Rhyl features ninth on the list, and offers the cheapest fish supper of the top ten for £7.40.