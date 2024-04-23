Stand by your buns as the Beefy Boys get set to spill the beans in first ever book

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Beefy Boys have announced the upcoming release of their first ever book The Beefy Boys: From Backyard BBQ to World-Class Burgers, published by Quadrille and set to hit shelves on August 15 this year.

More than just a collection of their recipes, the book is set to chronicle the journey of four childhood friends who turned their foodie hobby into a phenomenally successful business.

The idea for the Beefy Boys was born out of a back garden barbecue in 2011 between four childhood friends Anthony Murphy, Daniel Mayo-Evans, Christian Williams and Lee Symonds.

Their brand has become an award winning success story after establishing itself as a firm-favourite with food fans.

Beefy Boys double burger Picture: Peter Lowbridge

The Beefy Boys specialises in burgers and American-style barbecue food, and prides itself on using only the best local produce, particularly the 100 per cent Herefordshire beef that makes up each of their burger patties.

The Beefy Boys have three restaurants; Hereford, Shrewsbury and Cheltenham, alongside their food truck which travels to events across the country.

Their food continues to receive glowing reviews from their customers, along with winning multiple awards from the World Food Championships and scooping Best Burger and Best Burger Chef at the 2023 National Burger Awards.

