30 of the best pub gardens in our region according to Shropshire Star readers
As the days – very slowly – get warmer, there's only one thing on the mind.
To the town centre watering holes to the country inns with views of rolling hills, there is no shortage of brilliant pubs in Shropshire.
Especially those where you can bask in the sunshine with a nice, cold pint.
Here are the best pub gardens in Shropshire, Telford and Mid Wales to enjoy a drink in the sun, according to our readers.
The Riverside Inn, Cound, Shrewsbury
The Plough, Beatrice Street, Oswestry
The Windmill Inn, A458, Rowton
Bull in the Barne, The Mount, Shrewsbury
Queen's Head, King Street, Telford
The Greyhound Inn, St Martin's, Oswestry
The Half Moon Inn, Salthouse Road, Telford
The Keys, Overton Road, St Martin's
The Royal Hill, Edgerley, Shrewsbury
The Boathouse, New Street, Shrewsbury
Netley Hall Hotel, Dorrington, Shrewsbury
The Ragleth Inn, Little Stretton, Church Stretton
The Old Castle, West Castle Street, Bridgnorth
The Peacock, Wenlock Road, Shrewsbury
The Squirrel, Kidderminster Road, Alveley
Red Barn, Longden Road, Shrewsbury
Coleham Tap, Coleham, Shrewsbury
Red Lion, High Street, Cheswardine
Seven Stars, B4368, Much Wenlock
The Green Inn, B4396, Oswestry
Junction Inn, Norbury Junction, Stafford
The Woodbridge Inn, Coalport, Telford
Ludlow Brewing Co., Station Drive, Ludlow
The Mytton and Mermaid, Atcham, Shrewsbury
Cross Foxes, Erbistock, Wrexham
Blount Arms, Cleobury Mortimer
The Nag's Head, Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury
The Prince of Wales, Bynner Street, Shrewsbury
The Ship Inn, Highley, Bridgnorth
Dorrington's Horseshoes, Main Road, Dorrington