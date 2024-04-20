Shropshire Star
Close

30 of the best pub gardens in our region according to Shropshire Star readers

As the days – very slowly – get warmer, there's only one thing on the mind.

By Lauren Hill
Published
The Riverside Inn at Cound

To the town centre watering holes to the country inns with views of rolling hills, there is no shortage of brilliant pubs in Shropshire.

Especially those where you can bask in the sunshine with a nice, cold pint.

Here are the best pub gardens in Shropshire, Telford and Mid Wales to enjoy a drink in the sun, according to our readers.

  • The Riverside Inn, Cound, Shrewsbury

  • The Plough, Beatrice Street, Oswestry

  • The Windmill Inn, A458, Rowton

  • Bull in the Barne, The Mount, Shrewsbury

  • Queen's Head, King Street, Telford

  • The Greyhound Inn, St Martin's, Oswestry

  • The Half Moon Inn, Salthouse Road, Telford

  • The Keys, Overton Road, St Martin's

  • The Royal Hill, Edgerley, Shrewsbury

  • The Boathouse, New Street, Shrewsbury

  • Netley Hall Hotel, Dorrington, Shrewsbury

  • The Ragleth Inn, Little Stretton, Church Stretton

  • The Old Castle, West Castle Street, Bridgnorth

  • The Peacock, Wenlock Road, Shrewsbury

  • The Squirrel, Kidderminster Road, Alveley

  • Red Barn, Longden Road, Shrewsbury

  • Coleham Tap, Coleham, Shrewsbury

  • Red Lion, High Street, Cheswardine

  • Seven Stars, B4368, Much Wenlock

  • The Green Inn, B4396, Oswestry

  • Junction Inn, Norbury Junction, Stafford

  • The Woodbridge Inn, Coalport, Telford

  • Ludlow Brewing Co., Station Drive, Ludlow

  • The Mytton and Mermaid, Atcham, Shrewsbury

  • Cross Foxes, Erbistock, Wrexham

  • Blount Arms, Cleobury Mortimer

  • The Nag's Head, Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury

  • The Prince of Wales, Bynner Street, Shrewsbury

  • The Ship Inn, Highley, Bridgnorth

  • Dorrington's Horseshoes, Main Road, Dorrington

Similar stories
Most popular