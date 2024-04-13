Shropshire Star
Close

36 Shropshire restaurants, pubs and takeaways given new hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to a number of Shropshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways.

By Lauren Hill
Published
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.

There are four and five star ratings all around for food establishments across the county.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to pubs, restaurants, cafes, and takeaways where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary' and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

Rated five

  • Subway, a takeaway at Subway 1 Market Square, Wellington

  • Square One Oswestry at 1a English Walls, Oswestry

  • Albert & Co Frankville at 128 Frankwell, Shrewsbury

  • The Salop Shrew at 128 Frankwell, Shrewsbury

  • Greggs Plc at Unit A5 Stafford Park 4, Stafford Park, Telford

  • Linzi's Sunshine Buffets, a home business at TF3

  • The Salopian Slice, a home business at TF7

  • Ask Italian & Coco Di Mama at 23 High Street, Shrewsbury

  • Fantastic Funhouse at Cambrian Buildings, Gobowen Road, Oswestry

  • Moor Farm Cafe Limited at Moor Farm, Baschurch, Shrewsbury

  • Ramna Balti House at 30 Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury

  • Nans at Unit 2, Noram House, Victoria Road, Shifnal

  • The Haughmond at Pelham Road, Upton Magna, Shrewsbury

  • The Heathgates at 2 Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury

  • Beeches Bayston Hill at 93 Lythwood Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury

  • The Woodcock Inn at Shrewsbury Road, Cockshutt, Ellesmere

  • Grill Out at 8 Willow Street, Oswestry, Shropshire

  • Burger King at Motorway Service Area, Priorslee Road, Shifnal

  • Greggs, Unit A5 Stafford Park 4, Stafford Park, Telford

  • Subway, Unit 3 Madeley Court Way, Madeley, Telford

  • Mo's Hub, a home business at TF4

  • The Bolthole at 4 The Wharfage, Ironbridge, Telford

  • Albion Inn Station Hill, St Georges, Telford

  • Captain Webb, at Bagley Drive, Wellington, Telford

  • Hop & Vine at 69 High Street, Hadley, Telford

Rated four

  • Tender Fried Chicken, Church Street, Wellington

  • Café On The Severn at The Gateway Education And Arts Centre, Chester Street, Shrewsbury

  • Peacock Inn at Worcester Road, Burford, Tenbury Wells

  • Umai Japanese Restaurant at 2 Golden Cross Passage, Shrewsbury,

  • The Little Cafe at 54 High Street, Church Stretton

  • Lion And Pheasant Hotel at 49 - 50 Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury

  • Cheswardine Hall, at Cheswardine Hall Residential Home, Chipnall, Cheswardine

  • Taste Of Paradise at 2 - 4 High Street, Newport

  • Oasis Fish Bar, at 10 Wellington Road, Donnington, Telford

  • Wong Lee Takeaway, a takeaway at Station Road, Baschurch, Shrewsbury

  • Spice Masala, 12 The Parade, Donnington, Telford

