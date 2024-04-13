36 Shropshire restaurants, pubs and takeaways given new hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to a number of Shropshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways.
There are four and five star ratings all around for food establishments across the county.
Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to pubs, restaurants, cafes, and takeaways where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.
The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary' and zero 'urgent improvement required'.
Rated five
Subway, a takeaway at Subway 1 Market Square, Wellington
Square One Oswestry at 1a English Walls, Oswestry
Albert & Co Frankville at 128 Frankwell, Shrewsbury
The Salop Shrew at 128 Frankwell, Shrewsbury
Greggs Plc at Unit A5 Stafford Park 4, Stafford Park, Telford
Linzi's Sunshine Buffets, a home business at TF3
The Salopian Slice, a home business at TF7
Ask Italian & Coco Di Mama at 23 High Street, Shrewsbury
Fantastic Funhouse at Cambrian Buildings, Gobowen Road, Oswestry
Moor Farm Cafe Limited at Moor Farm, Baschurch, Shrewsbury
Ramna Balti House at 30 Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury
Nans at Unit 2, Noram House, Victoria Road, Shifnal
The Haughmond at Pelham Road, Upton Magna, Shrewsbury
The Heathgates at 2 Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury
Beeches Bayston Hill at 93 Lythwood Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury
The Woodcock Inn at Shrewsbury Road, Cockshutt, Ellesmere
Grill Out at 8 Willow Street, Oswestry, Shropshire
Burger King at Motorway Service Area, Priorslee Road, Shifnal
Greggs, Unit A5 Stafford Park 4, Stafford Park, Telford
Subway, Unit 3 Madeley Court Way, Madeley, Telford
Mo's Hub, a home business at TF4
The Bolthole at 4 The Wharfage, Ironbridge, Telford
Albion Inn Station Hill, St Georges, Telford
Captain Webb, at Bagley Drive, Wellington, Telford
Hop & Vine at 69 High Street, Hadley, Telford
Rated four
Tender Fried Chicken, Church Street, Wellington
Café On The Severn at The Gateway Education And Arts Centre, Chester Street, Shrewsbury
Peacock Inn at Worcester Road, Burford, Tenbury Wells
Umai Japanese Restaurant at 2 Golden Cross Passage, Shrewsbury,
The Little Cafe at 54 High Street, Church Stretton
Lion And Pheasant Hotel at 49 - 50 Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury
Cheswardine Hall, at Cheswardine Hall Residential Home, Chipnall, Cheswardine
Taste Of Paradise at 2 - 4 High Street, Newport
Oasis Fish Bar, at 10 Wellington Road, Donnington, Telford
Wong Lee Takeaway, a takeaway at Station Road, Baschurch, Shrewsbury
Spice Masala, 12 The Parade, Donnington, Telford