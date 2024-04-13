36 Shropshire restaurants, pubs and takeaways given new hygiene ratings

There are four and five star ratings all around for food establishments across the county.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to pubs, restaurants, cafes, and takeaways where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary' and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

Rated five

Subway, a takeaway at Subway 1 Market Square, Wellington

Square One Oswestry at 1a English Walls, Oswestry

Albert & Co Frankville at 128 Frankwell, Shrewsbury

The Salop Shrew at 128 Frankwell, Shrewsbury

Greggs Plc at Unit A5 Stafford Park 4, Stafford Park, Telford

Linzi's Sunshine Buffets, a home business at TF3

The Salopian Slice, a home business at TF7

Ask Italian & Coco Di Mama at 23 High Street, Shrewsbury

Fantastic Funhouse at Cambrian Buildings, Gobowen Road, Oswestry

Moor Farm Cafe Limited at Moor Farm, Baschurch, Shrewsbury

Ramna Balti House at 30 Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury

Nans at Unit 2, Noram House, Victoria Road, Shifnal

The Haughmond at Pelham Road, Upton Magna, Shrewsbury

The Heathgates at 2 Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury

Beeches Bayston Hill at 93 Lythwood Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury

The Woodcock Inn at Shrewsbury Road, Cockshutt, Ellesmere

Grill Out at 8 Willow Street, Oswestry, Shropshire

Burger King at Motorway Service Area, Priorslee Road, Shifnal

Subway, Unit 3 Madeley Court Way, Madeley, Telford

Mo's Hub, a home business at TF4

The Bolthole at 4 The Wharfage, Ironbridge, Telford

Albion Inn Station Hill, St Georges, Telford

Captain Webb, at Bagley Drive, Wellington, Telford

Hop & Vine at 69 High Street, Hadley, Telford

Rated four