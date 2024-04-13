Shropshire Star
30 of the best curry houses in Shropshire – according to our readers

Whether it's a family meal out or a curry and pint with the lads, we all love an Indian feast – with plenty of poppadoms.

By Lauren Hill
Published

The culture of this staple dish began to take shape in Birmingham in the 1950s – where many of us tried curry for the first time. Imagine that.

Now, we ask Shropshire Star readers where their favourite local spot is for an indescribable Indian feast – and the people have spoken.

From melt in the mouth meat and freshly baked naan to good value for money and excellent customer service, our readers have given a special shout out to the Indian restaurants with a curry worth crying out about.

In no particular order, here are 30 of the best curry houses in Shropshire, Telford and Mid Wales according to... well, you!

  • Bangla Pride, Market Street, Telford

  • The Shakespeare Inn, Upper Bar, Telford

  • The Curry House, Mardol, Shrewsbury

  • Jaipur, Sandford Ave, Church Stretton

  • Lea Cross Tandoori, A488, Lea Cross

  • Urey's Street Food, Telford Shopping Centre, Telford

  • Chasni, High Street, Telford

  • Taj Mahal, Bridge Road, Wellington

  • Pickles, Shropshire Street, Market Drayton

  • Raza's, Corvedale Road, Craven Arms

  • Zengh, High Street, Broseley

  • Avatar, Mardol, Shrewsbury

  • Spiceland, Market Street, Wellington

  • Flavourz, Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury

  • Rachael's Curry House, Llansantffraid

  • Aroma, High Street, Albrighton

  • The Bell, Church Street, Shifnal

  • Blue Water, Brownlow Street, Whitchurch

  • Eurasia, W Castle Street, Bridgnorth

  • Bharat, Waters Upton, Telford

  • Himalaya Tandoori, Whitburn Street, Bridgnorth

  • Kashmir Cafe, High Street, Telford

  • Junoon, High Street, Wem

  • Mishu, High Street, Telford

  • Shabab, High Street, Wem

  • Maharaja, High Street, Telford

  • Spice Heaven, Station Road, Whitchurch

  • Peppers, Trench Road, Telford

  • Royal Balti, Charlton Street, Wellington

  • The Spice Empire, High Street, Cleobury Mortimer

