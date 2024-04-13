30 of the best curry houses in Shropshire – according to our readers

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The culture of this staple dish began to take shape in Birmingham in the 1950s – where many of us tried curry for the first time. Imagine that.

Now, we ask Shropshire Star readers where their favourite local spot is for an indescribable Indian feast – and the people have spoken.

From melt in the mouth meat and freshly baked naan to good value for money and excellent customer service, our readers have given a special shout out to the Indian restaurants with a curry worth crying out about.

In no particular order, here are 30 of the best curry houses in Shropshire, Telford and Mid Wales according to... well, you!