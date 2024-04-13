30 of the best curry houses in Shropshire – according to our readers
Whether it's a family meal out or a curry and pint with the lads, we all love an Indian feast – with plenty of poppadoms.
The culture of this staple dish began to take shape in Birmingham in the 1950s – where many of us tried curry for the first time. Imagine that.
Now, we ask Shropshire Star readers where their favourite local spot is for an indescribable Indian feast – and the people have spoken.
From melt in the mouth meat and freshly baked naan to good value for money and excellent customer service, our readers have given a special shout out to the Indian restaurants with a curry worth crying out about.
In no particular order, here are 30 of the best curry houses in Shropshire, Telford and Mid Wales according to... well, you!
Bangla Pride, Market Street, Telford
The Shakespeare Inn, Upper Bar, Telford
The Curry House, Mardol, Shrewsbury
Jaipur, Sandford Ave, Church Stretton
Lea Cross Tandoori, A488, Lea Cross
Urey's Street Food, Telford Shopping Centre, Telford
Chasni, High Street, Telford
Taj Mahal, Bridge Road, Wellington
Pickles, Shropshire Street, Market Drayton
Raza's, Corvedale Road, Craven Arms
Zengh, High Street, Broseley
Avatar, Mardol, Shrewsbury
Spiceland, Market Street, Wellington
Flavourz, Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury
Rachael's Curry House, Llansantffraid
Aroma, High Street, Albrighton
The Bell, Church Street, Shifnal
Blue Water, Brownlow Street, Whitchurch
Eurasia, W Castle Street, Bridgnorth
Bharat, Waters Upton, Telford
Himalaya Tandoori, Whitburn Street, Bridgnorth
Kashmir Cafe, High Street, Telford
Junoon, High Street, Wem
Mishu, High Street, Telford
Shabab, High Street, Wem
Maharaja, High Street, Telford
Spice Heaven, Station Road, Whitchurch
Peppers, Trench Road, Telford
Royal Balti, Charlton Street, Wellington
The Spice Empire, High Street, Cleobury Mortimer