New Telford restaurant aiming to become 'go-to destination' for fried chicken fans

Up to 15 jobs are being created following the opening of Wingers at Telford’s Southwater.

And co-owner Amran Sunner said: "We have been looking at Telford for a while and are glad to get the doors open.

The Team: In black T and cap is Manager at this store Shena Sanghwal, in red T is team member Ben Kaz and with them is Franchisee Jack Davis.

Hard at work.

"We did a poll on social media a while ago and asked where should we look at for a new location. We had a lot of names coming forward for Telford which started us looking in the area and when this unit came up we thought 'let's have a go'.

"We just want to build a good strong base in Telford and become the go-to spot for fried chicken. We will make sure quality is always on point and build a fanbase.

"That's how we work. If you get a fanbase, you get regular customers."

Customers can enjoy their Wingers to either eat in at the restaurant, take away or have delivered to their door. The restaurant is located at Telford Centre’s Southern Quarter, which is now fully let, with Umami World Kitchen also fitting out and due to open soon.

The restaurant.

Jerk loaded fries.

Katie Broome, Telford Centre Marketing Manager said: ‘"Wingers are a welcome addition to Telford Centre’s Southern Quarter.

"We think they will be a great fit for our customer and join a great line up of leisure operators already at the centre including Putt Putt Noodle, Flip Out and Inflata Nation."

Anthony Round, Business Development manager of Wingers, previously said: “Telford is a busy, growing town and the location is perfect with numerous well-known brands plus hotels and leisure facilities close by. We are confident that Wingers Telford will soon become one of our most popular restaurants.”