8 Telford restaurants given new food hygiene ratings - and it's great news for them all
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight restaurants in the Telford and Wrekin area, according to the Food Standards Agency.
And amazingly, they all received the highest rating possible - five-out-of-five.
Restaurants are expected to display their ratings in their windows where customers can see them.
The latest results from recent inspections in Telford are below:
Rated 5: Mo's Hub at TF4 ; rated on March 18
Rated 5: The Bolthole at 4 The Wharfage, Ironbridge, Telford, Shropshire; rated on March 18
Rated 5: Albion Inn at Albion Inn Station Hill, St Georges, Telford, Shropshire; rated on March 20
Rated 5: Captain Webb (Wellington) at Public House Bagley Drive, Wellington, Telford, Shropshire; rated on March 20
Rated 5: Hop & Vine at 69 High Street, Hadley, Telford, Shropshire; rated on March 19
Rated 5: Subway at Subway 1 Market Square, Wellington, Telford, Shropshire; rated on November 27
Rated 5: Greggs Plc, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit A5 Stafford Park 4, Stafford Park, Telford, Shropshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 11.
Rated 5: Subway, a takeaway at Unit 3 Madeley Court Way, Madeley, Telford, Shropshire was also given a score of five on February 23.