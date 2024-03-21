14 Shropshire restaurants given new food hygiene ratings

Food hygiene ratings between 0 and 5, with 0 being poor and 5 being the best you can get, are awarded by the Food Standards Agency following inspections.

Restaurants, takeaways and any other establishments that sell food are expected to display the rating in their window where customers can see.

The below ratings were awarded to Shropshire establishments in March and February 2024.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Rated 5: Riversway Elim Church Centre at Elim Church, The Elim Centre, Lancaster Road, Shrewsbury; rated on March 19

Rated 5: Hencote at Hencote Farm, Cross Hill, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on March 15

Rated 5: Luke's Cafe Wine Bar at 44 High Street, Whitchurch, Shropshire; rated on March 14

Rated 5: Wild Shropshire Restaurant at 25 - 27 Green End, Whitchurch, Shropshire; rated on March 14

Rated 4: The Shrewsbury Coffeehouse at 5 Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on February 14

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Rated 5: Howard Arms at Derrington Road, Ditton Priors, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on March 19

Rated 5: The Summer House Inn at Holyhead Road, Albrighton, Wolverhampton, Shropshire; rated on March 19

Rated 5: Three Horseshoes Inn at Wheathill, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on March 19

Rated 5: Raven Hotel at Prees Heath, Whitchurch, Shropshire; rated on March 14

Rated 5:The Red Lion Inn at 32 Shrewsbury Road, Bomere Heath, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on March 13

Rated 5: New Inn at Hookagate, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on February 29

Rated 3: The Exchange at 1 Bellstone, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on February 14

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways: