25 Shropshire restaurants given new hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 25 of Shropshire’s restaurants, takeaways and other food establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows. And it's good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.

  • Rated 5: National Trust at Benthall Hall, The Avenue, Benthall, Broseley; rated on February 27

  • Rated 5: White Horse Snack Bar at 9 English Walls, Oswestry, Shropshire; rated on February 23

  • Rated 5: Monkey Mania at Lingen Road, Ludlow, Shropshire; rated on February 22

  • Rated 5: Mortimers at 17 Corve Street, Ludlow, Shropshire; rated on February 22

  • Rated 5: Latte Da Coffee Shop at 65 High Street, Albrighton, Wolverhampton, Shropshire; rated on February 21

  • Rated 5: Rural Space at Units 1 And 4, Lea Hall Farm, Harmer Hill, Shrewsbury; rated on February 21

  • Rated 5: La Piazzetta at 14 The Square, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on February 20

  • Rated 5: The Restaurant At Theatre Severn at Theatre Severn, Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on February 15

  • Rated 5: Ellesmere Rangers Football Club at Club House, Beech Grove, Ellesmere, Shropshire; rated on February 13

  • Rated 5: Sourced Pizza at 2 Quality Square, Ludlow, Shropshire; rated on February 13

  • Rated 5: David Austin Roses Limited at David Austin Roses, Bowling Green Lane, Albrighton, Wolverhampton; rated on February 8

  • Rated 5: The Gatehouse at 68a St Marys Street, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on January 24

  • Rated 4: Ford Fish Bar at Cafe And Takeaway, Ford, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on January 25

  • Rated 5: The Crown at 8 Broadway, Shifnal, Shropshire; rated on February 27

  • Rated 5: Ludlow Town Football Club at Bromfield Road, Ludlow, Shropshire; rated on February 22

  • Rated 5: The Bridge Inn at Lower Chirk Bank, Chirk Bank, Wrexham, Shropshire; rated on February 22

  • Rated 5: Whitchurch Rugby And Hockey Club at 21 Edgeley Road, Whitchurch, Shropshire; rated on February 22

  • Rated 5: Castle Hotel at 14 High Street, Wem, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on February 20

  • Rated 5: The Dickin Arms at Dickin Arms, Loppington, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on February 20

  • Rated 5: The Oxon Priory at Welshpool Road, Shelton, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on February 20

  • Rated 5: The Charlton Arms at Charlton Arms Hotel, Ludford, Ludlow, Shropshire; rated on February 13

  • Rated 5: The Highwayman at Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry, Shropshire; rated on February 1

  • Rated 5: Thai Spoon at SY2 ; rated on February 19

  • Rated 5: Subway@Thieves Lane Service Station at Park Garage Group, Thieves Lane Service Station, Thieves Lane, Shrewsbury; rated on February 14

  • Rated 5: Shrewsbury Fish Bar at Unit 5, Shopping Parade, Tilstock Crescent, Shrewsbury; rated on February 13

