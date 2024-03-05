25 Shropshire restaurants given new hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 25 of Shropshire’s restaurants, takeaways and other food establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows. And it's good news for them all.
Rated 5: National Trust at Benthall Hall, The Avenue, Benthall, Broseley; rated on February 27
Rated 5: White Horse Snack Bar at 9 English Walls, Oswestry, Shropshire; rated on February 23
Rated 5: Monkey Mania at Lingen Road, Ludlow, Shropshire; rated on February 22
Rated 5: Mortimers at 17 Corve Street, Ludlow, Shropshire; rated on February 22
Rated 5: Latte Da Coffee Shop at 65 High Street, Albrighton, Wolverhampton, Shropshire; rated on February 21
Rated 5: Rural Space at Units 1 And 4, Lea Hall Farm, Harmer Hill, Shrewsbury; rated on February 21
Rated 5: La Piazzetta at 14 The Square, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on February 20
Rated 5: The Restaurant At Theatre Severn at Theatre Severn, Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on February 15
Rated 5: Ellesmere Rangers Football Club at Club House, Beech Grove, Ellesmere, Shropshire; rated on February 13
Rated 5: Sourced Pizza at 2 Quality Square, Ludlow, Shropshire; rated on February 13
Rated 5: David Austin Roses Limited at David Austin Roses, Bowling Green Lane, Albrighton, Wolverhampton; rated on February 8
Rated 5: The Gatehouse at 68a St Marys Street, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on January 24
Rated 4: Ford Fish Bar at Cafe And Takeaway, Ford, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on January 25
Rated 5: The Crown at 8 Broadway, Shifnal, Shropshire; rated on February 27
Rated 5: Ludlow Town Football Club at Bromfield Road, Ludlow, Shropshire; rated on February 22
Rated 5: The Bridge Inn at Lower Chirk Bank, Chirk Bank, Wrexham, Shropshire; rated on February 22
Rated 5: Whitchurch Rugby And Hockey Club at 21 Edgeley Road, Whitchurch, Shropshire; rated on February 22
Rated 5: Castle Hotel at 14 High Street, Wem, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on February 20
Rated 5: The Dickin Arms at Dickin Arms, Loppington, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on February 20
Rated 5: The Oxon Priory at Welshpool Road, Shelton, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on February 20
Rated 5: The Charlton Arms at Charlton Arms Hotel, Ludford, Ludlow, Shropshire; rated on February 13
Rated 5: The Highwayman at Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry, Shropshire; rated on February 1
Rated 5: Thai Spoon at SY2 ; rated on February 19
Rated 5: Subway@Thieves Lane Service Station at Park Garage Group, Thieves Lane Service Station, Thieves Lane, Shrewsbury; rated on February 14
Rated 5: Shrewsbury Fish Bar at Unit 5, Shopping Parade, Tilstock Crescent, Shrewsbury; rated on February 13