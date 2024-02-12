Hundreds turn out to 'massacre' ales at Shropshire brewery's 12th annual event

Some said the three day Valentine's Ale Massacre event at Ludlow Brewery over the long weekend from Friday to Sunday was "one of the best beer festivals to date."

The festival hosted 20 guest beers and ciders and showcased drinks from all over the country, from pale ales to porters, and everything in between, the festival also offered street food and entertainment nights with comedy and music.

Ludlow Brewery seating filled with beer festival visitors. Picture: Laura Hadland

Dad Sam James (from Leominster) enjoying a beer, and son two-year-old Bertie tucking into the burger meal from The Beefy Boys. Picture: Ludlow Brewery

Locals and visitors from further afield loved the range of beers and atmosphere.

Julie Davies, the bar manager, said it had been "one of the most successful beer festivals to date."

She added: "It was a great atmosphere, and lovely to see everyone out enjoying themselves. We had good feedback on the guest ales."

Anthony Rogers, and his spaniel Oak are Ludlow Brewery regulars.

Anthony said: "I stick to Ludlow Gold. I can understand why people like trying different beers but I like to stick to what I know. I can see lots of new faces here today, so it's a great event for the brewery to bring different people."

The Pizza Girls had sold out of pizzas by 4pm on Saturday, and business was brisk for The Beefy Boys on Sunday, with a steady queue all afternoon.

Jane and Nigel Francis, and Marijike Post are brewery "regulars".

Jane and Nigel Francis, and Marijike Postt. Picture: Ludlow Brewery

Jane said the festival is "wonderful for the community, and it's great to have a beer festival so close to home. It was nice to have The Beefy Boys here today too. Beers and burgers are a good match!"