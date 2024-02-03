The latest Shropshire restaurants, pubs, and takeaways to get top food hygiene scores

The new year is off to a great start for several restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways in the county as five-star hygiene ratings are handed out to 45 of them.

The ratings represent the amount of marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary' and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

Shropshire

• Cafe M, Oswestry Leisure Centre at Oswestry Leisure Centre, Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry; rated on January 25

• Giggling Squid at 24 - 25 High Street, Shrewsbury; rated on January 25

• Herbie's at New Street, Bishops Castle; rated on January 25

• Post Card Cafe at Temperance Hall, Church Street, Clun, Craven Arms; rated on January 25

• The Beefy Boys at 39 - 40 High Street, Shrewsbury; rated on January 25

• The Cemist at 23 Church Street, Oswestry; rated on January 24

• Atlantic Fish Bar at 23 Lansdowne Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury; rated on January 23

• The Crystal Coffee Lounge at 5 Parkway, Ludlow; rated on January 17

• Refresh, Severn Hospice at Severn Hospice, Clayton Way, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury; rated on January 15

• Shrewsbury Golf Club at Grange Lane, Condover, Shrewsbury; rated on January 15

• Fireaway Pizza Shrewsbury at 4 Castle Gates, Shrewsbury; rated on January 12

• Lucy's Kitchen at Bird In Hand, 51 Coton Hill, Shrewsbury; rated on January 12