All hail the ale as brewery plans for another February 'massacre'

The Valentine’s Ale Massacre is returning to Ludlow Brewery for 2024, this time featuring 20 plus craft beers and real ales from breweries both near and far.

The beer festival is being held over three days from Friday, February 9 to Sunday February 11.

Gary Walter, the brewery's managing director said: “The beer festival is one of the highlights of our year.

"It gives us the chance to showcase beers from independent craft breweries from around the UK, pouring everything from hazy IPAs and dessert stouts to crisp lagers, alongside a selection of local ciders.

"This year we will also have craft spirits on offer for non-beer drinkers with our hopped gin and a vodka produced by Ludlow Distillery.”

The event is free entry, being held during normal opening hours in the daytime: 11am-6pm Friday, 10am-5pm Saturday, 12pm-5pm Sunday.

There will also be street food and entertainment during the weekend.

The Pizza Girls will be firing up the oven on the Saturday to provide a range of pizzas, while The Beefy Boys will be grilling their popular burgers on the Sunday.

Live comedy and music events will be held on the Friday and Saturday nights with tickets available from the brewery for the Friday Night Comedy Club, and Rock Night on the Saturday night.

The Valentine’s Ale Massacre 2024 will be pouring real ales and craft beers from as far north as Loch Lomond and Inverness, Yorkshire, to the south: Bristol, Barnstaple and Taunton.

Ludlow Brewery is housed in a converted Victorian railway shed at Station Drive, a five-minute walk from Ludlow Train Station.

To find out more about the brewery’s upcoming events, including open mics and Shropshire Blues Club bi-monthly gigs, and buy tickets online for most events, visit the brewery's website.