Why Marston's changes to a historic beer is so controversial - according to real ale expert
John Corser loves his beer. He explains why people are getting upset by the changes to Pedigree, which will now be made in metal containers instead of wooden barrels.
By John Corser
Planned changes to the historic Pedigree will leave a nasty taste in the mouth for many.
Of course it makes economic sense for Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company to retire the world famous Burton Union sets system.
It means that the beer, traditionally developed in wooden casks, will now be processed through a more efficient brewing process using modern equipment.
It has upset us real ale drinkers for a reason. Pedigree comes with a rich history, and this is another example of brewing heritage being chipped away at.