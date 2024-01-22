The four remaining union sets at the Marston's Brewery in Burton upon Trent are used for fermenting cask ale Marston's Pedigree.

The brewing company plans to preserve two of them for brewing heritage purposes.

CMBC says low volumes due to a decline in the cask market meant that continuing using the sets was no longer viable.

The announcement on Friday prompted the launch of a 'Save the Burton Unions' Facebook group.

The Burton Union system at Marston's Brewery

Hundreds of people, including many Campaign for Real Ale members, have signed up in the hope of persuading CMBC to continue using the Burton Union system, which has been in use for 150 years.

There are fears that it could be the first step towards the closure of the brewery in Shobnall Road.

Marston's is the last brewer to use the system, which was also used in the Bass brewery in Burton.

Director of brewing for CMBC, Emma Gilleland, said: "We take great pride in the quality of our brews and by moving cask Pedigree to stainless steel fermenters we will be able to deliver consistent, strong quality for our customer sand consumers going forward.

"We are committed to protecting the legacy of the union sets both for the brewery and for Burton.

"We will invest in preserving two union sets which will remain at the brewery so they can continue to be part of its future as an enduring, iconic symbols of British brewing."

John Marston began brewing in 1834 at the Horninglow Brewery in Burton upon Trent. In 1898, the brewery relocated to the Albion Brewery on Shobnall Road.

The Burton Union System is a wood barrel fermentation system that was used predominately by the brewers in and around Burton.

A union set consists of large wood barrel casks, each 150 imperial gallons in size, which are positioned on their sides in rows, typically suspended off the floor in a wood or metal frame by large metal axles. The barrels are spaced evenly and each is fitted with a bottom valve that leads to a bottom trough.

The barrels are linked together by a series of pipes so that liquid can be evenly dispersed throughout the union from a feeder vessel.

The union is fed by gravity from the primary fermentation vessels, or squares.

At the height of the system’s use in the 1800s, a large brewery such as Bass would have employed dozens of union sets.