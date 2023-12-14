Customers haven't been miserly when it comes to a seasonal beer called Old Scrooge

The miserly A Christmas Carol character's name was given to a quaffable winter special from Three Tuns Brewery, based in Bishop's Castle.

But this week the brewer announced it has sold out of Old Scrooge and its new brew called Fezziwig won't be around for long either.

"Our two winter specials have proven exceptionally popular this year and Old Scrooge has now officially sold out for 2023," said the brewer in an update.

"We still have limited stock of our new brew Fezziwig - but it won't be around for long. Don't miss your chance to try this delicious amber ale before it disappears."

Mr Fezziwig is also a character from A Christmas Carol, created by Charles Dickens to provide contrast with Ebenezer Scrooge's attitudes towards business ethics.