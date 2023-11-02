Shropshire brewery partners with charity to make festive decorations

The partnership between Hobsons Brewery and the Severn Hospice Crafters, otherwise known as the ‘Cleobury Crafters’, has seen them create unique and colourful decorations, which will serve as display items for retail outlets stocking its new beer advent calendar.

The brewery is offering a new '12 beers of Hobsons' advent calendar, while money from Hobsons orders will be donated to the hospice, which helps support families across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid Wales.

For this latest collaboration, the Cleobury Crafters have created 30 custom Christmas decorations to be put into local shops and Christmas displays alongside Hobsons’ beer advent calendar.

Nick Davis, founder of Hobsons Brewery, said: “We have been lucky enough to work with the ‘Cleobury Crafters’ many times in the past and the work they carry out at Severn Hospice is truly inspiring.

"This year, we are really excited to launch our new advent calendar, and it's great to get the team on board to design some really eye-catching decorations.

"We are proud of our Shropshire roots, so to work with local charitable causes right on our doorstep is a real privilege.”

Hobsons’ new advent calendar includes a range of real ale style beers and on Day 12, recipients can open up the calendar to find extra treats inside, including Hobsons socks and a limited edition pint glass.

Catherine Evans from the Cleobury Crafters said: “Severn Hospice Crafters are a small group of volunteers based in Cleobury Mortimer who meet a couple of times a month to sew and create a selection of items using donated fabrics. These are then sold at shows and events throughout the year to raise funds for Severn Hospice.

"We love a challenge and are always happy to receive commissions. We had great fun designing and making the Christmas decorations to promote Hobsons Brewery’s new calendar and are really pleased with how they have turned out.”

For more details, visit hobsons-brewery.co.uk/product/beer-advent-calendar.