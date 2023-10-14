Notification Settings

Town centre restaurant and B&B in Newtown up for sale

By Matthew Panter

A prominent Mid Wales town centre restaurant with eight en suite letting rooms is on the market with Halls Commercial due to the retirement of the owners.

Parkers
Parkers

Offers in the region of £500,000 are being invited for Parkers B&B and Restaurant, 1 Short Bridge Street, Newtown, which has a five star B&B award. The 70-cover restaurant has a five-star hygiene rating and music and entertainment licence.

The attractive, three-storey building has the restaurant on the ground floor with the high quality, en suite letting rooms on the upper two floors. The rooms have a self-contained entrance or access from the restaurant.

The restaurant area, which has an attractive glazed shop frontage, covers around 1,091 sq ft and a breakfast room, used by B&B guests, is around 302 sq ft. The property also has a 382 sq ft commercial kitchen, ancillary facilities and WCs.

All fixtures and fittings are included in the sale of Parkers, which has two off-street car parking spaces at the rear of the property.

Situated on the River Severn, Newtown is an established market town and administrative centre with a significant catchment area.

The largest town in the rural county of Powys, Newtown is 33 miles from Shrewsbury, 13 miles from Welshpool 43 miles from the coastal university town of Aberystwyth.

For more information about Parkers, contact Halls Commercial on 01743 450700.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

